7 Signs Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Relationship Won't Last
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is an unconventional one, even by Hollywood standards. The pair first met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after texting for several months. As the singer later told Vogue, he spotted his future wife from across the room and decided to shoot his shot. "I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, 'You're real! Where have you been all my life?'" Jonas revealed, underscoring the fact that there was nothing subtle about his loudly proclaimed infatuation. Despite the bold move, Chopra wasn't easily swayed. Indeed, what followed were a number of other surprise encounters drawn out over several months before the actor decided to give her suitor a chance. What followed was an unexpected proposal and a whirlwind marriage in December 2018.
Since then, Jonas and Chopra have made their marriage work despite cultural differences, a major age gap, and busy work schedules that have taken them to opposite sides of the world. As Chopra once told the Women in the World Summit, they're a good fit because they complement one another. "He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much," she mused. "I'm a wild child." And yet, despite all of the positives, there are also a number of signs that point to potential trouble in paradise. Here are seven reasons why Chopra and Jonas' picture-perfect union may not last.
Priyanka Chopra 'discounted' Nick Jonas before they met
Priyanka Chopra's life has been marked by several tragic moments, including a difficult relationship history. As she shared on a 2023 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, her union before Nick Jonas was "tumultuous." Indeed, it made her realize she wanted to settle down and not repeat the same mistakes. That, in turn, made her brush off Jonas when he first sent her a DM in September 2016 suggesting they meet because they had a lot of friends in common. Rather than being transparent, Chopra chatted with Jonas but didn't take him seriously for the first two years. "I may have discounted Nick a little bit before I met him," she told Zoe Ball in 2021. [4:20]
In truth, she continued to do so even after meeting him. The pair first bumped into each other at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They chatted briefly, then met again that May ahead of the Met Gala, which they attended together. This time, they talked until the wee hours of the morning, but the outing ended on a flat note. "He patted my back before he left," Chopra told Vogue. "It was too respectful if you ask me." Again, she kept her thoughts to herself and didn't see Jonas again until 2018's Met Gala where she played it cool and they barely spoke. "I didn't think that this would be what it turned out to be and that's maybe my fault," Chopra admitted at 2019's Women in the World summit. "I judged a book by its cover."
Priyanka Chopra initially brushed off thoughts of a romance with Nick Jonas
Despite getting to know each other via text for two years, Priyanka Chopra didn't really give Nick Jonas a chance until May 2018. That's when the pair started spending an increasing amount of time together, but even so, a source told People it was "very casual." Chopra herself later admitted to "Today," "I didn't give it much of a chance because I was like, 'He's 25 years old, he's a rock star.'" She was 35 and ready to settle down and simply assumed Jonas wasn't the one. "I didn't give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date," she mused.
Her mind truly changed after an outing with mutual friends. As she shared during 2019's Women in the World summit, she had to leave early for a meeting and Jonas' reaction surprised her in the best way. While friends tried to convince her to blow it off, Jonas said the opposite. However, less impressive was the fact that she tried to secretly test him rather than being forthcoming. "I was like, 'No, if someone gives me reason enough to cancel it, I'll cancel it,' and he just didn't pick up the hint," she recalled. Chopra repeated herself multiple times until Jonas put his foot down. "Finally, he took me aside and he was like, 'Look, I'm not stupid, I know what you're trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work,'" she said.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were engaged after just two months of dating
When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally did start dating, their romance went from an ultra-slow burn to a whirlwind. Chopra was unbothered by Jonas' star-studded dating history and was also quick to push aside all her previous worries about age and compatibility. Jonas was just as smitten and, two months after their initial date, he whisked his new girlfriend away on a glamorous birthday trip to the island of Crete. It was July 2018, and Jonas decided to use the magical scenery as a backdrop for a life-changing moment. Dropping down on one knee, the singer proposed during their getaway but was again met with an unexpected reaction. Chopra, who admits she's terrified of the future, needed a beat to wrap her head around what was happening. "No joke — she took about 45 seconds," Jonas told Vogue. During that time, there was utter silence until the crooner ultimately told his girlfriend, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."
Eventually, she said "Yes," and although the fast pace raised some red flags, a source assured People, "He's definitely very serious about her." Indeed, the duo didn't waste any time and, that December, just seven months after they started dating, they tied the knot. Addressing the speedy timeline, matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Glam it may prove problematic because that's simply not enough time to get to know one another. "I always say give it at least a year," she mused. "No one should take the plunge so quickly."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend a lot of time apart
Between Priyanka Chopra's busy filming schedule and Nick Jonas' life as a touring artist, the couple has had to contend with seeing very little of each other. This was true even before they tied the knot, and Jonas actually missed Chopra's 2018 bridal shower (which was attended by his parents and older brother Kevin) because he was traveling. The physical distance continued as the years went by. As Chopra told Elle in 2021, "We see each other every three weeks." As she explained, they made a pact when they first tied the knot to limit their time apart, although that limit was quite substantial by normal standards. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days," she shared.
However, they've proved to be super serious about their long-distance rule, not even breaking it during COVID-19 lockdowns. In January 2022, Chopra told the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast that she had spent the past 12 months filming various projects in London while Jonas was in the U.S. "It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family," she admitted. Jonas was willing to sacrifice for her, though, to ensure their connection remained. "He would just drop everything and come in for even, like, a day," she recalled. "Just have dinner with me and fly back."
Nick Jonas has repeatedly taken off his wedding ring
Since tying the knot back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have started a family — daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January 2022 — worked together on Chopra's 2023 movie, "Love Again," and seemingly enjoyed a blissful union. However, the couple was plagued by divorce rumors when Jonas was repeatedly spotted without his wedding ring. The band, which was designed by luxe jewelry brand Chopard, was made of 18-karat yellow gold and given to him by Chopra during their first wedding ceremony (i.e., their Western nuptials).
In June 2024, the crooner showed off his bare hands in various social media videos and posts. Then, in July, he shared an Instagram clip of a jam session with his brothers in which he still wasn't wearing his band. At that point, a source told RadarOnline, "There is zero truth to this." However, Jonas again courted split rumors in August while lip-synching to "Chains" and waving around a ring-free finger. A self-professed friend told RadarOnline that Jonas didn't get what the fuss was about, allegedly telling him, "[W]hat is wrong with people picking on a man who just doesn't wear his wedding ring?"
Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that Jonas and Chopra had not hit a red carpet together in a year. What's more, around the time he ditched his ring, Jonas attended the Tonys with his Broadway co-star, Adrienne Warren, then hit up the Cannes Film Festival with his newly single brother, Joe, rather than his wife.
Priyanka Chopra added then removed her husband's last name online
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's insanely glamorous life was on full display in December 2018 as the couple held multiple wedding ceremonies and receptions to mark their union. The duo first exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony, followed by an Indian one the next day — both held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The party continued with a wedding reception in Delhi — then, two weeks later, there was yet another bash, this one held in Mumbai.
As if that wasn't enough proof of their love, Chopra jumped at the chance to add yet another traditional element to their nuptials by taking her husband's last name. While it's unclear if she legally changed her moniker, the actor began using Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her acting projects and also updated her Instagram to reflect the change.
However, in November 2021, Chopra sparked divorce talk when she suddenly dropped Jonas' last name from her IG. "I don't know!" she said coyly when asked about the move by Times of India (via The Independent). "I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess." The actor went on to note that she was bemused by the fact that folks were making such a big deal of the situation. "It's social media, guys — just chill out!" she proclaimed.
Chopra also touched on the controversy with Vanity Fair, noting she's had to come to terms with the endless social media scrutiny. "It's just a professional hazard," she mused. "I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 10-year age gap could prove problematic
Over the years, Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about her age gap with Nick Jonas. When the pair first connected, she was 35 to his 25 and it was the reason why she initially brushed off thoughts of romance. As she admitted during a 2023 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, she was sure their 10-year gap would prove to be too much. "I really put a stop on it in a way because I judged a book by the cover," she confessed, quipping, "[N]ot realizing my husband is actually a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old's body."
For his part, sources told People that Jonas never saw their age as an issue. "Nick loves dating older women and if anything, it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him," the insider gushed in 2018. Similarly, Chopra's mother, Madhu, told Indian news outlet Lehren Retro (via NDTV), "Age is just a number in people's heads who want to make an issue out of it."
Even so, matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Glam it's not so clear-cut. Although the age gap itself may not cause issues, the couple's quick relationship timeline combined with Jonas' age at the time of their wedding could. "[I]t makes me nervous when you take into account that they went from single to married in a short span of time on top of that," said Trombetti. "[A]s a matchmaker, I believe no one should marry until they are out of their 20s and know themselves well."