7 Signs Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Relationship Won't Last

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is an unconventional one, even by Hollywood standards. The pair first met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after texting for several months. As the singer later told Vogue, he spotted his future wife from across the room and decided to shoot his shot. "I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, 'You're real! Where have you been all my life?'" Jonas revealed, underscoring the fact that there was nothing subtle about his loudly proclaimed infatuation. Despite the bold move, Chopra wasn't easily swayed. Indeed, what followed were a number of other surprise encounters drawn out over several months before the actor decided to give her suitor a chance. What followed was an unexpected proposal and a whirlwind marriage in December 2018.

Since then, Jonas and Chopra have made their marriage work despite cultural differences, a major age gap, and busy work schedules that have taken them to opposite sides of the world. As Chopra once told the Women in the World Summit, they're a good fit because they complement one another. "He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much," she mused. "I'm a wild child." And yet, despite all of the positives, there are also a number of signs that point to potential trouble in paradise. Here are seven reasons why Chopra and Jonas' picture-perfect union may not last.