Carrie Underwood Is Giving Kimberly Guilfoyle In Over-The-Top Trend We Hope To Never See Again
It's never a disappointment when Carrie Underwood flashes her muscular thighs during one of her high-energy performances, but her killer legs can't always distract from her chaotic look, even if she wishes they would. Underwood's recent controversies have folks teetering on love and hate for the singer; even her judging role on "American Idol" is said to not be measuring up to former judge Katy Perry. However, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker is seemingly using the most outlandish outfits to keep her detractors focused on her wardrobe instead of her infamy.
In a May 6, 2025, post on Instagram, Underwood is showing off a different side of her country girl aesthetic, adding a touch of Kimberly Guilfoyle's best. The giant, white bow on Underwood's simple, black dress reads less like a preppy addition and more like the last present under the Christmas tree. It's possible that the musician found fashion inspiration from Guilfoyle during her contentious Inauguration Day performance, because the ex-fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. has been caught in a similar tacky bow outfit. Given Guilfoye's continual fashion and makeup mistakes, we're hoping Underwood finds style advice elsewhere.
Carrie Underwood's face is seemingly just as MAGA-inspired
It's not just her fashion choices that are reminiscent of MAGA queen Kimberly Guilfoyle. An X user posted a snapshot of Carrie Underwood's 2024 New Year's Eve performance in Times Square, adding an insightful caption. "Why does Carrie Underwood look like Kimberly Guilfoyle," they wrote. Could aesthetic changes be the cause? One commenter seems to think so. "I said the same thing earlier. She's had way too much plastic surgery," they said of the performer.
Underwood has been dogged by plastic surgery rumors before; lip fillers and Botox are the biggest speculated alterations. The "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer would likely fit into Guilfoyle's inner circle, as the former Fox News host's suggested plastic surgery has seemingly been on full display in unfiltered selfies on her social media before. But Underwood's fans are begging her to stay above the knife. "Easy on the plastic surgery Carrie [you're] going to end up looking like Donatella Versace," one person told her, while another opined: "I'm sad to see talented and strong women destroy their faces and model dysmorphic beauty standards. It needs to STOP."