Carrie Underwood Is Giving Kimberly Guilfoyle In Over-The-Top Trend We Hope To Never See Again

It's never a disappointment when Carrie Underwood flashes her muscular thighs during one of her high-energy performances, but her killer legs can't always distract from her chaotic look, even if she wishes they would. Underwood's recent controversies have folks teetering on love and hate for the singer; even her judging role on "American Idol" is said to not be measuring up to former judge Katy Perry. However, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker is seemingly using the most outlandish outfits to keep her detractors focused on her wardrobe instead of her infamy.

In a May 6, 2025, post on Instagram, Underwood is showing off a different side of her country girl aesthetic, adding a touch of Kimberly Guilfoyle's best. The giant, white bow on Underwood's simple, black dress reads less like a preppy addition and more like the last present under the Christmas tree. It's possible that the musician found fashion inspiration from Guilfoyle during her contentious Inauguration Day performance, because the ex-fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. has been caught in a similar tacky bow outfit. Given Guilfoye's continual fashion and makeup mistakes, we're hoping Underwood finds style advice elsewhere.