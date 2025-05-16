Risque Outfits We Can't Believe CNN's Dana Bash Has Worn

Longtime CNN anchor and co-host of "State Of The Union," Dana Bash has made a name for herself as a newscaster not to be messed with. Known for asking hard questions across political aisles, Bash has gone tough on Kamala Harris as well as Donald Trump. But there's one place that Bash remains fairly modest — her personal sense of style. Not one for loud dresses or showing a lot of skin, Bash has typically taken a more moderate approach to strutting her stuff, although there are at least a handful of times Bash has ramped up the risque.

As CNN's Chief Congressional Correspondent, Bash often avoids the pitfalls some of Fox News's anchors fall for when it comes to fashion — like all the times "Fox and Friends" Ainsley Earhardt wore something inappropriate or when the queen of questionable clothing Kimberly Guilfoyle made all her makeup and fashion fails. Luckily for Bash, she's often been able to come off as composed and classy. However, no one is perfect. Here are five times Bash wore a surprisingly sultry style.