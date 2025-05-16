Risque Outfits We Can't Believe CNN's Dana Bash Has Worn
Longtime CNN anchor and co-host of "State Of The Union," Dana Bash has made a name for herself as a newscaster not to be messed with. Known for asking hard questions across political aisles, Bash has gone tough on Kamala Harris as well as Donald Trump. But there's one place that Bash remains fairly modest — her personal sense of style. Not one for loud dresses or showing a lot of skin, Bash has typically taken a more moderate approach to strutting her stuff, although there are at least a handful of times Bash has ramped up the risque.
As CNN's Chief Congressional Correspondent, Bash often avoids the pitfalls some of Fox News's anchors fall for when it comes to fashion — like all the times "Fox and Friends" Ainsley Earhardt wore something inappropriate or when the queen of questionable clothing Kimberly Guilfoyle made all her makeup and fashion fails. Luckily for Bash, she's often been able to come off as composed and classy. However, no one is perfect. Here are five times Bash wore a surprisingly sultry style.
Dana Bash overly glammed up the Fourth of July
In a July 4, 2021 post to Instagram, Dana Bash appeared all dressed up and ready to report. With a gorgeous shot of the Washington Monument in the background, her caption read, "My office tonight. Lucky me!" While her glitzy, slightly sheer dress seems appropriate for holiday reporting, it's slightly more risque than Bash might have realized.
In the wrong lighting, the dress could be see-through, and the hemline appears to be quite short — especially when she's seated. All this coupled with her bright makeup has her looking more bold than usual (especially when considering how good Bash looks makeup free), tipping this look into an almost scandalous territory.
Dana Bash vamped it up at the White House Correspondents dinner
Back during Joe Biden's presidency — when it was safe for Dana Bash to use harsh words against Donald Trump and his presidential loss — she and her fellow White House Correspondents would attend an annual dinner to celebrate the free press (which might not continue under Trump 2.0). To celebrate the occasion in 2022, Bash took to the red carpet in a somewhat provocative outfit.
The shiny black is a bolder choice than she normally wears, and the cut of the dress is shorter than some of the other pieces Bash has been seen in outside of the news studio. The heels are also a bit vampy, and the plunging neckline is also a territory to which Bash doesn't usually go.
Dana Bash showed off her legs during the DNC
In an Instagram post detailing some behind-the-scenes moments from the 2024 Democratic National Convention, CNN's Dana Bash found herself flashing a little extra skin. Sitting in between former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Bash's fellow presidential debate moderator Jake Tapper, the "Inside Politics" host let the slit of her skirt slip up.
With her legs crossed to show off her striped heels, Bash appears unaware that the slit of her skirt has hiked up her thigh. This most likely appears perfectly fine when she's standing, but when sitting, this skirt seems to want to be an accidental exposure waiting to happen.
Dana Bash opted for a plunging neckline
Taking to Instagram to celebrate a milestone in her relationship history, Dana Bash wished her boyfriend Spencer Garrett, "Happiest of birthdays to this guy." While celebrating her life with Garrett, which is "full of adventure and laughs and love," Bash wore a lovely blue dress that had a much lower neckline than usual.
In a bold move, the deep V-neck goes almost all the way down to her waistline, so even though this dress appears to cover up the rest of her, it still falls into risque territory.
Dana Bash went sheer and shiny
To celebrate the premiere of Netflix's "The Residence," in which her beau Spencer Garrett plays Wally Glick, CNN's Dana Bash opted for a shiny, sultry, statement outfit. Playing with some sparkles and some sheer, Bash nails the concept of appearing covered up, but adding a bit of sensual flair.
Her black and gold skirt is both fun and just a tad bit shorter than something Bash would normally wear to such an event. Her top having some semblance of peek-a-boo sheer to it creates a nice visual illusion that she's showing more skin than she actually is.