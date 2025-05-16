8 Rumors About Chelsea Clinton's Marriage You Can't Ignore

Though America is not a monarchy, it has had its fair share of unofficial royal families. The Kennedys, the Bushes, the Rockefellers, and even the Kardashians have shaped the country's history and society, for better or worse. While the Clinton family may not be the first family you think of when you hear "American royalty," they are without question a dynasty.

For decades, the Clintons have been in the public eye. Bill, of course, became president in 1993 and held his position in office into the early '00s. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also ran for president in 2016, though she lost the election to Donald Trump. Their personal lives and political careers have generated many headlines over the years. Naturally, there's long been chatter about whether or not their daughter would follow in their political footsteps. As she told The Telegraph in 2014, a person asked her about her political aspirations way back when her father was running for governor — when she was still in preschool. "I looked at her and said, 'No, I'm 3. I'm just waving the flag. That is my job right now. Flag-waving extraordinaire,'" she recalled.

Whether or not the former first daughter ever holds office, it seems there will always be scrutiny surrounding her personal life. Chelsea and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, may live a lavish life, but it apparently comes with a price. From rumors about dodgy dealings to wicked whispers from their wedding, there have been many strange rumors about Chelsea's marriage.