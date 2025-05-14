Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Can't Give Up This Tired Shoe Look
Sarah, Sarah, Sarah. What are we going to do with you? We get that you're busy being the Governor of Arkansas and raising three kids, but that doesn't mean your wardrobe needs to suffer. Everyone has their favorite pair of shoes, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders' go-to footwear are these puffy heeled sandals that are the epitome of "blah." She wears them constantly, with the shoes frequently making appearances on her Instagram. Let's take a look at the evidence.
Exhibit A: She wore them the day she took her son to the office for Take Your Kid to Work Day. Exhibit B: Sanders was seen wearing them when she worked with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. Exhibit C: She rocked the shoes when a teen boy named DJ Daniel became the honorary Chief of the State Capitol Police in Arkansas. Exhibit D: The Governor even wore them while admiring the sunset with her husband, Bryan Sanders.
The nude-colored footwear added absolutely nothing to any of the outfits she was wearing. Girl, you can definitely do better. You have a high net worth; use it to buy cuter shoes!
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a creature of habit
When the Governor of Arkansas likes a particular type of clothing, she sticks with it. Other fashion options? Sarah Huckabee Sanders doesn't know her. Unlike those sad puffy sandals she wears on repeat, Sanders does change things up a little bit with her wardrobe — but mostly just the color.
She is obsessed with one particular type of dress: long in length, 3/4th sleeves, and comes complete with a bow belt. Sanders has worn many different iterations of this design, including a baby blue one, a turquoise one, and even a red leather dress. The latter one is a twofer for Sanders: a bow belt and leather. Mike Huckabee's daughter also loves a good leather piece in her closet. Besides wearing leather dresses that not even Kimberly Guilfoyle would try on, Sanders has been known to rock a leather skirt and a pair of leather shorts. It should go without saying that these leather looks were total fashion fails for Sanders.
Maybe those sandals she adores so much come in other colors? The design isn't bad, but the color needs an upgrade stat.