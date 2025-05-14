Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Can't Give Up This Tired Shoe Look

Sarah, Sarah, Sarah. What are we going to do with you? We get that you're busy being the Governor of Arkansas and raising three kids, but that doesn't mean your wardrobe needs to suffer. Everyone has their favorite pair of shoes, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders' go-to footwear are these puffy heeled sandals that are the epitome of "blah." She wears them constantly, with the shoes frequently making appearances on her Instagram. Let's take a look at the evidence.

Exhibit A: She wore them the day she took her son to the office for Take Your Kid to Work Day. Exhibit B: Sanders was seen wearing them when she worked with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. Exhibit C: She rocked the shoes when a teen boy named DJ Daniel became the honorary Chief of the State Capitol Police in Arkansas. Exhibit D: The Governor even wore them while admiring the sunset with her husband, Bryan Sanders.

The nude-colored footwear added absolutely nothing to any of the outfits she was wearing. Girl, you can definitely do better. You have a high net worth; use it to buy cuter shoes!