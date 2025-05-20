Brittany Mahomes Fashion Fails That Look Like They Were Ripped From Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet

As one of the most famous WAGs out there, Brittany Mahomes — wife of the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes — gets plenty of opportunities to show off her sense of style. She's given us head-turning Super Bowl looks and pregnancy fashion choices we can't forget. While many of her outfits over the years have been memorable, there have been good looks, along with some bad looks. As is true for most fashion risk-takers, some of Brittany's 'fits have been a bit over-the-top and sometimes even inappropriate. In fact, some of her outfits have reminded us of the queen of inappropriate ensembles, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

During her time in the public eye as a former Fox News anchor and Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancee, Guilfoyle has undergone a serious style transformation. These days, the new U.S. ambassador to Greese is always getting caught wearing outdated outfits and has basically become known for her love of all things super short, extra tight, and very revealing. While Brittany certainly doesn't rock this style with the fervor and frequency that Guilfoyle does, she has dabbled in Guilfoyle-esque looks now and again. From strange cutouts to copious cleavage and the occasional mess of tackiness, we've found Brittany's most Guilfoyle-inspired fashion fails. And, this may result in Guilfoyle wanting to share closets with the well-known WAG.