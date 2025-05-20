Brittany Mahomes Fashion Fails That Look Like They Were Ripped From Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet
As one of the most famous WAGs out there, Brittany Mahomes — wife of the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes — gets plenty of opportunities to show off her sense of style. She's given us head-turning Super Bowl looks and pregnancy fashion choices we can't forget. While many of her outfits over the years have been memorable, there have been good looks, along with some bad looks. As is true for most fashion risk-takers, some of Brittany's 'fits have been a bit over-the-top and sometimes even inappropriate. In fact, some of her outfits have reminded us of the queen of inappropriate ensembles, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
During her time in the public eye as a former Fox News anchor and Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancee, Guilfoyle has undergone a serious style transformation. These days, the new U.S. ambassador to Greese is always getting caught wearing outdated outfits and has basically become known for her love of all things super short, extra tight, and very revealing. While Brittany certainly doesn't rock this style with the fervor and frequency that Guilfoyle does, she has dabbled in Guilfoyle-esque looks now and again. From strange cutouts to copious cleavage and the occasional mess of tackiness, we've found Brittany's most Guilfoyle-inspired fashion fails. And, this may result in Guilfoyle wanting to share closets with the well-known WAG.
Her excessive Kentucky Derby look
The Kentucky Derby has an attire all its own, and when Brittany Mahomes attended the famous event in 2023, we can't deny that she ticked the major boxes for what she was supposed to wear. Even so, that didn't make her ensemble a good look. In fact, this was a downright mess. She went match-y match-y with her outfit, pairing her light pink and royal blue striped dress with a purse in matching fabric. She added pink metallic strappy sandals and a pale pink wide-brimmed hat with a long blue feather on it. While the colors were all coordinating, this look still felt too over-the-top.
The busy look and color palette of Mahomes' ensemble was enough to qualify it as a fashion fail. Yet, the cut of the dress also managed to veer into Kimberly Guilfoyle territory. Mahomes' dress was both super short and very low cut — a silhouette that Guilfoyle notoriously loves. From head to toe, this outfit is just a bit too much of everything.
Brittany Mahomes' sparkly fringe disaster
As a general rule, we think it's safe to say that you should try to limit the amount of shiny metallic articles of clothing you're wearing at any given time. Judging by how often she goes totally overboard when it comes to glitz and glam, this is probably not a rule Kimberly Guilfoyle abides by. And, apparently, Brittany Mahomes isn't a fan of this particular rule, either. In December 2024, Mahomes piled a sparkly fringe jacket on over a sparkly fringe minidress. In an Instagram carousel she shared, her glitzy boots were also visible.
Not only was this amount of metallic pieces just way, way too much, but they also managed to clash with each other. The striped jacket with the disco ball dress and slouchy boots — it's a lot of fringe, a lot of sparkle, and way too many different vibes. In fact, we think this outfit may have even been too much for Guilfoyle — and that's saying something.
This baby doll minidress fail
It is a truth universally acknowledged that an LBD is almost always a good pick. Conversely, many of us know all too well that baby doll dresses can be difficult to pull off. In July 2024, Brittany Mahomes sported this silhouette in all black and proved why it can sometimes look awkward and strange. And although baby doll dresses are anything but form-fitting, this one had Kimberly Guilfoyle vibes due to its short skirt and perplexingly placed cutout.
Body-con is Guilfoyle's all-time favorite silhouette. Yet, it seems that whenever she does wear something that isn't quite so body-hugging, she balances it out with a short hemline — like when she took a style cue from Karoline Leavitt and wore a leggy, grandma chic look. Mahomes' baby doll dress also channeled this vibe, since the hemline and cutout helped to still show some serious skin. That is definitely a move from Guilfoyle's playbook — and not a good one.
When Brittany Mahomes basically wore a bra to the ESPYS
In 2023, Brittany Mahomes hit the ESPYS red carpet in one of her more memorable ensembles to date. She wore a floor-length black dress with quite a few cutouts in the bodice. Leaving little to the imagination is definitely one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's main style trends. So, Mahomes certainly reminded us of Guilfoyle in that way. And the stiff, overly done-up hair and heavy makeup made the comparison even more intense.
Guilfoyle often struggles with balance in her style choices. She loves to pile up on harsh, over-the-top details that make for a look giving off major trying-too-hard vibes. This was the case for this particular look of Mahomes' as well. With so many cutouts in her body-hugging, cleavage-forward outfit and such intense styling, the ensemble felt anything but easy and effortless. It looked like she was putting too much focus on exuding sex appeal.
Her Guilfoyle-ish bulky-up-top micro minidress
Back in early 2024, Brittany Mahomes headed to Nobu with pal Taylor Swift in a unique 'fit that screamed Kimberly Guilfoyle. Since taking on her role in Donald Trump's second administration, Guilfoyle occasionally ditches her inappropriate style for full frocks, but often with a classic Guilfoyle twist that shows some skin. A very covered-up dress with a super micro miniskirt wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Guilfoyle. Mahomes wore this exact style in the form of a black and white houndstooth dress with big sleeves and a high neckline.
While the bodice and sleeves provided full coverage, this dress featured a super-short hemline, which Mahomes styled with sheer tights and boots. This outfit certainly wasn't one of Mahomes' worst-ever looks, but the odd balance reminded us quite a bit of how Guilfoyle attempts a professional look but still goes over-the-top with a business up top, party on the bottom ensemble.