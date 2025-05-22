Jarring Makeup-Free Trump Moments That Put His Real Age On Blast

President Donald Trump's consistently horrible makeup has had us begging for him to leave it off or, at least, find a more natural-looking alternative. His occasional makeup-free moments, however, woefully prove that our eyes may not be any better off gazing at his natural skin tone.

Most of the general public is probably familiar with Trump for his distracting spray tan, which is sometimes brighter than a garbage man's vest. Still, glimpses of his natural skin tone have peaked out from his orangey look, even when it's been in full force. Some spectators may remember moments like when his tan got lost in the shuffle on his way to Detroit or any other time his eyes, ears, neck, and other areas of his head have been far whiter than the rest of his artificially-shaded mug. These colorful moments show that President Trump's abnormally-tinted face is his desperate attempt to seem young and healthy, one which may easily be seen through due to its often visible flaws.

Some might politely say the president's uneven makeup application and blotchy pale spots add to his and the tan's personalities. Others would argue, however, that his inability to perfect his intended look makes it more challenging to take him seriously. "I mean, just look at the tonal contrast to his actual color next to his ear and down by his neck," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. "He's become a caricature of the caricature he already was." He'll probably never learn to take more care with his cosmetics, but at least his makeup usually covers up enough of his face to conceal his real age.