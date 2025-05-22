Jarring Makeup-Free Trump Moments That Put His Real Age On Blast
President Donald Trump's consistently horrible makeup has had us begging for him to leave it off or, at least, find a more natural-looking alternative. His occasional makeup-free moments, however, woefully prove that our eyes may not be any better off gazing at his natural skin tone.
Most of the general public is probably familiar with Trump for his distracting spray tan, which is sometimes brighter than a garbage man's vest. Still, glimpses of his natural skin tone have peaked out from his orangey look, even when it's been in full force. Some spectators may remember moments like when his tan got lost in the shuffle on his way to Detroit or any other time his eyes, ears, neck, and other areas of his head have been far whiter than the rest of his artificially-shaded mug. These colorful moments show that President Trump's abnormally-tinted face is his desperate attempt to seem young and healthy, one which may easily be seen through due to its often visible flaws.
Some might politely say the president's uneven makeup application and blotchy pale spots add to his and the tan's personalities. Others would argue, however, that his inability to perfect his intended look makes it more challenging to take him seriously. "I mean, just look at the tonal contrast to his actual color next to his ear and down by his neck," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. "He's become a caricature of the caricature he already was." He'll probably never learn to take more care with his cosmetics, but at least his makeup usually covers up enough of his face to conceal his real age.
He transitioned from artificial orange to sickly pink
President Donald Trump is usually recognized for his excessive bronzer and the angry orange skin shade that it produces. However, he was more aggressively pink than orange at his Mar-a-Lago club in a photo posted on X in March 2025. His lack of makeup also revealed his tired eyes and the dark rings beneath them. The president's flushed skin tone and exhausted appearance defy the youthful, rejuvenated look one would expect he'd have achieved after enjoying some time in the Florida sun.
His appearance contradicted his physical report
Though he'd insist he's as healthy and active as ever, President Donald Trump also appeared alarmingly pale while he discussed his 2025 physical with the press on April 11 via C-SPAN. Regardless of how he boasted his supposed height and impressive physical qualities, it was hard to believe due to his outward appearance. "Trump is looking sickly or he just isn't wearing his orange putty makeup today," another X user wrote. The commander-in-chief's weakened state defies his suspicious medical report, which claimed he's still in peak physical condition for his age.
He was drained after golfing
President Donald Trump looked especially sapped and flushed in an interview posted on X after he played a round of golf during his off time at the Trump National Golf Club in May 2023. The dark rings under his eyes were especially prevalent, as if he were long overdue for an afternoon nap. As much as he'd hate to admit it, President Trump is not the young man he once was, and his natural complexion shows it. Perhaps he should consider running nine-hole games from now on rather than braving the full 18.