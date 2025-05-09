Karoline Leavitt Slaps On Sultry Smokey Eye At Latest Briefing (Is She Done-Up For Donald?)

When it was revealed that Karoline Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio had a larger age gap than Donald Trump and Melania Trump, many simply couldn't let it go. Considering that Riccio is much closer in age to Leavitt's parents than to his wife, it certainly is a glaring piece of information into the strange dynamic on display. This could indicate that Leavitt, obviously, has no qualms with being interested in older men, which just might mean she enjoys receiving attention from Donald. While she is fulfilling her press secretary duties, Leavitt appears to be embracing spending more time with Donald and less time with her husband.

Of course, this could explain why Leavitt felt the need to share about her fancy date night with Riccio. Even if she won't post a photo of him on Valentine's Day, Riccio is still her husband and father of their son. However, there could be other motives as to why Leavitt ramped up the vampy eye makeup for her latest press briefing. She could have accidentally triggered one of Donald's biggest insecurities. The notably short Leavitt was photographed walking alongside the president and the two almost appeared to be the same height. Donald, who is cagey and insistent on being 6' 3" might not have appreciated appearing to be a foot shorter. Perhaps the new glam on Leavitt is simply a mea culpa.