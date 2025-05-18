JD And Usha Vance's Marriage Doesn't Have A Prayer Amid Cringe PDA At Pope's Inaugural Mass

JD Vance was among the world leaders and the Church's top brass gathered in St. Peter's Basilica on May 18 to witness Pope Leo XIV assume his role as the new supreme pontiff on May 18. It was a historic event, steeped in gravitas, so it was surprising, to say the least, to see JD and his wife, Usha Vance, engage in a little PDA in the pews — a totally cringeworthy PDA, no less, that appeared forced and purely for the cameras, doing nothing to quash the ever-increasing rumors that JD and Usha are headed for divorce.

This is so sweet. US VP JD Vance seen kissing his wife SLOTUS Usha at Holy Mass for Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's square in The Vatican. pic.twitter.com/W56usjVhw7 — Liana ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@lianan) May 18, 2025

The vice president, who presents himself as a devout Catholic, was unable to attend Pope Francis' funeral on April 26 as he was on a state visit in India. Instead, Donald and Melania Trump were seated front and center, paying their respects on behalf of the United States. JD took Usha and their three kids along for the ride, and their trip was packed with seemingly staged attempts to appear like a happy family.

One such occasion was caught on camera, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showing the Vances posing awkwardly outside of the Akshardham Temple in Delhi, India. Commenters seized on the family's apparent negative body language and disconnection and ran with it. "She hates him," one commenter wrote. "Miserable kids boiling in hot clothes," another opined.