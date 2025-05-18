JD And Usha Vance's Marriage Doesn't Have A Prayer Amid Cringe PDA At Pope's Inaugural Mass
JD Vance was among the world leaders and the Church's top brass gathered in St. Peter's Basilica on May 18 to witness Pope Leo XIV assume his role as the new supreme pontiff on May 18. It was a historic event, steeped in gravitas, so it was surprising, to say the least, to see JD and his wife, Usha Vance, engage in a little PDA in the pews — a totally cringeworthy PDA, no less, that appeared forced and purely for the cameras, doing nothing to quash the ever-increasing rumors that JD and Usha are headed for divorce.
This is so sweet. US VP JD Vance seen kissing his wife SLOTUS Usha at Holy Mass for Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's square in The Vatican. pic.twitter.com/W56usjVhw7
— Liana ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@lianan) May 18, 2025
The vice president, who presents himself as a devout Catholic, was unable to attend Pope Francis' funeral on April 26 as he was on a state visit in India. Instead, Donald and Melania Trump were seated front and center, paying their respects on behalf of the United States. JD took Usha and their three kids along for the ride, and their trip was packed with seemingly staged attempts to appear like a happy family.
One such occasion was caught on camera, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showing the Vances posing awkwardly outside of the Akshardham Temple in Delhi, India. Commenters seized on the family's apparent negative body language and disconnection and ran with it. "She hates him," one commenter wrote. "Miserable kids boiling in hot clothes," another opined.
The JD and Usha divorce rumors gather steam
JD and Usha Vance looked far from being love's young dream at Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass, leading some to believe their marriage really is in trouble. JD fueled the divorce rumors on Mother's Day after dialing it in with a generic post on X, which didn't even mention his wife. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" he wrote. Ouch.
JD took way more time and added a personal touch when he shared his condolences over Pope Francis' death on April 21. "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill," he wrote. "But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."
Neitzens immediately zoned in on JD's revelation that he was among the last people to visit Pope Francis, peppering social media with conspiracies and jokes. "Death by Vance," one quipped. "Can you meet with Putin next?" another asked. The conspiracy ramped up further after JD hot hoofed it to India in the immediate aftermath of Francis' death. "kills a pope and then hides in non-Christian country," a theorist wrote. "Watch out Delhi India here comes the grim reaper !!!!" another warned.