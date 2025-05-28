Marjorie Taylor Greene's Most Skin-Baring Outfit To Date Looks Ripped From Lauren Boebert's Closet

Another day in MAGA Land, another wild outfit choice by one of the movement's leading ladies. A carousel of photos featuring Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was posted to Reddit, and we can't seem to lift our jaw off the floor at one of the snapshots. The fourth pic in the thread features MTG, after hours. The conservative is wearing a light blue crop top/tank top combo and low-rise skinny jeans. Choices were made.

While it's not clear where (or why) this photo was taken, we're still going to add it to Greene's ever-growing list of her most inappropriate outfits. At least this time she wasn't being compared to "The Handmaid's Tale" like she was with Greene's questionable outfit at the 2024 RNC. The bar was set low, but still.

Interestingly, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, who is just one person Greene has had a messy public feud with, also loves her archaic denim styles. This includes the time Boebert wore dark wash skinny jeans with heels to attend the ceremony for an In-N-Out opening in Colorado. That was an outdated fashion trend we're begging Boebert to never wear again.