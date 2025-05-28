Marjorie Taylor Greene's Most Skin-Baring Outfit To Date Looks Ripped From Lauren Boebert's Closet
Another day in MAGA Land, another wild outfit choice by one of the movement's leading ladies. A carousel of photos featuring Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was posted to Reddit, and we can't seem to lift our jaw off the floor at one of the snapshots. The fourth pic in the thread features MTG, after hours. The conservative is wearing a light blue crop top/tank top combo and low-rise skinny jeans. Choices were made.
While it's not clear where (or why) this photo was taken, we're still going to add it to Greene's ever-growing list of her most inappropriate outfits. At least this time she wasn't being compared to "The Handmaid's Tale" like she was with Greene's questionable outfit at the 2024 RNC. The bar was set low, but still.
Interestingly, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, who is just one person Greene has had a messy public feud with, also loves her archaic denim styles. This includes the time Boebert wore dark wash skinny jeans with heels to attend the ceremony for an In-N-Out opening in Colorado. That was an outdated fashion trend we're begging Boebert to never wear again.
Both women have a history of wearing inappropriate outfits
While Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't typically wear revealing outfits to work events, she's also not the best judge of what's appropriate attire for a U.S. Representative. For example, Greene violated a House rule when she decided to wear a MAGA hat during the 2024 State of the Union speech. Besides just looking straight-up tacky, wearing the "Make America Great Again" headwear, which is the slogan for President Donald Trump's past, present, and possible future campaigns was against the House Chamber's rules. No one can don attire that promotes a political event, so this hat was a no-no for Greene.
MTG made the outfit even worse when she wore a shirt that said, "Say Her Name Laken Riley," which referred to the nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Unfortunately, Greene was guilty of misappropriation. The phrase "Say Her Name" was created by Black women in response to people of color being murdered by law enforcement (via AP News). Not a great look for a white woman to use that specific phrasing about the death of another white woman to further her own agenda.
Meanwhile, Lauren Boebert has so many inappropriate outfits, it's hard to pick a favorite to highlight — though using the tragic death on the film set of "Rust" to promote the Second Amendment is a good one. However, we'll take these women wearing outdated trends instead of controversial attire any day of the week.