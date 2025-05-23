King Frederik & Queen Mary's Twins Vincent & Josephine Are Growing Up Fast

Of the many royal twins from around the world, two of Denmark's own have grown up in the blink of an eye. Born to King Frederik and Queen Mary on January 8, 2011, fraternal twins Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda are now teenagers. The twins' two older siblings, Prince Christian, the Crown Prince of Denmark, and Princess Isabella, may be closer in line to the Danish throne, but Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are still two of the most powerful royal children in the world.

After Margrethe II abdicated the throne on January 14, 2024, King Frederik and Queen Mary's twins became third and fourth in line to the crown. While there are certainly tragic details about Denmark's royal family, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine sure seem to have led a charmed life thus far. While it can't always be easy having all eyes on your family — look no further than King Frederik's affair rumors — the pair of siblings certainly appear to take to royal life like ducks to water.

As King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark's twins continue to grow up in front of the entire world, their royal duties will continue to grow with them. The transformation of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine shows just how unique their lives truly are.