Why Alina Habba & Eric Trump's Social Media Behavior Is Raising Eyebrows
If there's one thing celebs love to do, it's unfollow each other on social media then act shocked when called out for it, only to say it was a glitch and that they didn't mean to unfollow. Sure. That may be what's going on with MAGA inner circle members Alina Habba and Eric Trump. On April 7, user @USPoliticsAlert on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted that both Habba and Trump unfollowed each other on the social media platform.
Why would Eric unfollow President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and the country's next interim U.S. attorney in New Jersey? It's unclear, but the White House seems to have more holes in it than a piece of Swiss cheese, so it's probably only a matter of time before rumors start swirling.
People on X had their own theories. One person tweeted, "Lara did this," referring to Eric's wife, Lara Trump. Someone else wrote, "Their spouses found out," presumably alluding to an affair between Habba and Eric. (Others thought this as well.) A third person joked, "Maybe Lara caught them listening to her album together," referencing Lara's music career. One thing is for certain, though: Something is rotten in the state of MAGA land.
There could be a cliquey reason for the unfollowing
This unfollowing scandal happened shortly after Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend who seemingly replaced Kimberly Guilfoyle, posted a pic of her and Alina Habba hanging out at the Trump National Doral resort for the LIV Golf tournament. Anderson's selfie put the nail in the coffin for Guilfoyle's Team Trump friendships — or so people thought. Maybe this means Eric Trump and Lara Trump are more pro-Kimberly than everyone assumed? After all, Guilfoyle dated Don Jr. for several years, from 2018 to 2024, which means the appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece was part of the Trump family for more than half a decade.
Eric choosing to separate himself from Habba (at least on social media) could be his way of showing his support for Guilfoyle instead of Anderson, since Guilfoyle and Habba used to hang out a lot and be photographed at events. But now, Habba's new BFF could be Anderson instead.
If that is the case, it seems like a silly reason to unfollow someone. It's not like Eric has publicly done stuff lately for Guilfoyle. He, along with the rest of the Trumps, made their feelings about Guilfoyle crystal clear with a brutal Inauguration Day snub. Furthermore, none of the family publicly wished the former prosecutor a happy birthday in March, even though Guilfoyle did wish Eric a happy birthday in January. For now, though, fans will simply have to speculate as to what the real story is.