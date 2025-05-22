Candid Snaps Of Donald Trump Without Makeup At Mar-A-Lago Are So Haunting

Donald Trump has always understood the importance and power of spectacle and keeping up appearances. This is why every time he's out in public, he's got a vibrant orange tan, and he's wearing high-priced suits with mile-long ties that make him look like some sort of business emperor. His heavy make-up and his obsession with bronzer is so ingrained in the public image of who he is that every makeup-free snapshot of Trump that surfaces is jarring, and almost haunting.

Snapshots showing Trump, sans makeup, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, have given us another glimpse of what the president looks like pre-glam, and it's sort of uncanny. In the photo, which was posted to X on May 15, 2025, Trump can be seen rocking a white polo tucked into black slacks and wearing a red MAGA ball cap over his age-appropriate white hair. He casually rests his hands on his hips while chatting with two guests at the resort, and looks like everyone's great-uncle who is fine to invite to Thanksgiving dinner as long as no one brings up politics.

What is unexpected is how casual he looks, with a skin tone that isn't even quite as pale as one might assume (although other glimpses of his true skin tone seem to show it's about the same shade as his bleached hair). It begs the question of why Trump piles on so much orange makeup in the first place. Regardless, seeing the president casually sauntering around his Florida resort without his trademark look is truly surprising.