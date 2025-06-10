Times Karoline Leavitt Proved Her Blocky Brows Are Actually Worse Than Lauren Boebert's

Overly prominent eyebrows are one of the standout features of TikTok's shady "Republican makeup" trend. Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been accused time and again that her outsized, uber-dark brows are indicative of "eyebrow blindness." Snarky social media monikers aside, Boebert's not the only person in the MAGA-sphere guilty of getting heavy-handed with brow cosmetics. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has also become a fan of accentuating her eyebrows, and she's trying to go ever bigger.

Back in her pre-Trump era, Leavitt was all about a no-fuss look, and she frequently skipped makeup altogether. Sure, in some situations, her natural brows did look a little overplucked, but many people who lived in the '90s can relate to getting carried away with tweezers. Now, it seems that Leavitt's gone too far in the other direction, adding unnecessary products. Based on footage she shared of her 2023 beauty routine, it appears that Leavitt was able to restore her brows to regular size without any lasting damage. That same video also illustrates that Leavitt's brows are better left untouched. They don't need to be bigger or darker to frame the rest of her features. However, as her social media and TV appearances demonstrate, Leavitt seems to favor a maximalist approach, and that includes an adherence to super-dramatic brows.