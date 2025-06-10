Times Karoline Leavitt Proved Her Blocky Brows Are Actually Worse Than Lauren Boebert's
Overly prominent eyebrows are one of the standout features of TikTok's shady "Republican makeup" trend. Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been accused time and again that her outsized, uber-dark brows are indicative of "eyebrow blindness." Snarky social media monikers aside, Boebert's not the only person in the MAGA-sphere guilty of getting heavy-handed with brow cosmetics. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has also become a fan of accentuating her eyebrows, and she's trying to go ever bigger.
Back in her pre-Trump era, Leavitt was all about a no-fuss look, and she frequently skipped makeup altogether. Sure, in some situations, her natural brows did look a little overplucked, but many people who lived in the '90s can relate to getting carried away with tweezers. Now, it seems that Leavitt's gone too far in the other direction, adding unnecessary products. Based on footage she shared of her 2023 beauty routine, it appears that Leavitt was able to restore her brows to regular size without any lasting damage. That same video also illustrates that Leavitt's brows are better left untouched. They don't need to be bigger or darker to frame the rest of her features. However, as her social media and TV appearances demonstrate, Leavitt seems to favor a maximalist approach, and that includes an adherence to super-dramatic brows.
Big brows are part of Leavitt's work from home look
Even when she's working remotely, Karoline Leavitt felt compelled to overaccentuate her eyebrows. In August 2023, Leavitt celebrated her birthday with an Instagram post that showcased her setup for making a TV appearance from home. Between her massive ring light and extra-dark makeup, she ensured her eyebrows would leap off the screen, even over a video call. Leavitt also went all in with the mascara and contrasted this with a minimal approach to her lips. This big contrast created an unbalanced look that made her brows look more domineering. Luckily for her, fans were too busy leaving birthday wishes to spend time critiquing her makeup that day.
Leavitt's brows were distracting when she talked
Karoline Leavitt went overboard on her brows for this Instagram video. As she talks, it draws attention to her blocky brows' straight lines, which extend from the bridge of her nose and take a hard right angle across her face. Leavitt also liberally applied black mascara, and her thickened lashes draw the viewer's eye up to her massive brows. "Who did your eyebrows? Your worst enemy?" queried one incredulous commenter.
Some people feel "Republican makeup" is similar to 2016 aesthetics when people were reportedly all about slathering on the brow cosmetics. However, Leavitt's eyebrows were way more balanced back then — a style she should consider revisiting.
Leavitt piled on the makeup before heading to the TV studio
For a September 2023 TV appearance, Karoline Leavitt really caked product into her eyebrows and unnecessarily redrew her natural arch thicker and higher. Based on her leather dress, it's possible that this photo might be from the same day as her now-deleted Instagram makeup tutorial. Although her eyebrows looked great without any product, she piled on a cosmetic the Daily Mail identified as "Brow Wig," adding unnecessary color and volume.
It wasn't just her brows getting bigger, either. Her berry-hued lips in this pic show off a prominent pout that led to speculation about whether Leavitt has lip fillers.
Leavitt's prominent brows were a campaign staple
Throughout Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Karoline Leavitt maintained her immense brows. In a March 2024 photo dump of her work as a spokesperson, Leavitt was all glammed up for an on-camera interview. Unfortunately, between her overdone brows and her disproportionate amount of makeup, she came off looking fake. "You look like you work at madam [tussauds] as a wax figure," joked one Instagram commenter.
Leavitt's pink-on-pink blazer and shirt combo isn't helping matters. Between the poofy shoulder pads and the bold brows, it's giving '80s fashion doll, becoming one of many times Leavitt's had trouble with Barbie-core.
Heavy eyeshadow emphasized Leavitt's brow errors
In September 2024, Karoline Leavitt showcased one of her biggest brow looks ever. Like previous makeup blunders, her chin and nose contour could use some blending. Even so, Leavitt's clunky brows ended up being her most egregious mistake, and the substantial amount of pinky-brown eyeshadow highlighted the mess. "Ooof girl. Fire your makeup artist," advised one Instagram follower. Another felt the whole aesthetic was too harsh. "That makeup and lighting is a jumpscare," they remarked.
Ironically, if bold brows are a look Leavitt favors, she might want to stop gunking them up, as products can damage the hair. Leavitt could save time and money and end up with a more realistic, flattering brow by easing up on the heavy brow gels.