These CW Stars Died Way Too Young

Shannen Doherty was a veteran actor whose career took off in the early '80s when she starred as Jenny Wilder on "Little House on the Prairie." Doherty's stunning transformation saw her appear in shows such as "Our House" in 1986, as well as the cult classic film "Heathers" in 1988. She then became a household name when she landed the role of Brenda Walsh on the wildly popular teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1990. Tensions with her co-stars and reports of unprofessional behavior on set led to her exit from the show in 1994, but Doherty returned to the small screen four years later as Prue Halliwell in the CW series "Charmed."

Doherty's time on "Charmed" was also somewhat difficult, as she and co-star Alyssa Milano reportedly did not get along, so Doherty left the show after its third season. "There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," the actor explained to Entertainment Tonight following her exit from the series, adding, "I'm 30 years old and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore."

The actor continued to work consistently throughout the 2000s, then in 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor lived with the disease for years before it eventually progressed to her brain and her bones. She fought hard to beat the insidious illness, telling People in 2023, "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating." She tragically passed away in 2024 at the age of 53. Doherty chose to never children and is, thus, survived by her husband, Kurt Iswarienko.