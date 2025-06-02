Kristi Noem's Sloppy Bedhead Made Another Appearance In Tacky Pajama Day Look
When she's not busy making America great again or murdering dogs, Kristi Noem is apparently purging all of her hair care products. In a new carousel on Instagram, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security shared photos of her hanging out with family and friends at what appears to be a religious retreat. In the caption, she also thanked her work team for sending her flowers after losing a friend. However, what caught our eye was the mother of three's hair.
Wearing a black top that says "Warrior," the controversial politician looked like she just got out of bed when she posed for a group photo, tossing her hair into a messy bun (but not in a good way). Noem has several disastrous hairdos we can't put behind us, and this one easily makes the list. True, she's at a weekend retreat and seemingly off-duty, but optics are everything when it comes to politics, so Noem probably should've put in more of an effort on her appearance. On the other hand, it's nice to see high-ranking officials looking much more normal and relatable.
While we couldn't stop looking at her hair, people in the comments kept pointing out Noem's hypocrisy, calling her things like a "faux Christian." One person wrote, "Try acting like a Christian instead of just yapping about it. God sees the evil you are doing." Another couldn't help but facetiously ask, "Any pictures of you and your dog? Oh wait, I forgot you [shot] him."
Kristi Noem loves a messy bedhead look
Though Kristi Noem's messy bedhead was giving "teenager who overslept for class," at least her obnoxious hair extensions were nowhere to be seen, unlike during her recent trip to Israel. Those extensions were so extreme, she could definitely hide the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets in there.
Furthermore, this rough hairstyle isn't nearly as bad as Noem's biggest hair fail ever. That award goes to whatever kind of style she was trying to go for in 2024, promoting her then-upcoming book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward." Not only did Noem look like she woke up from a nap so deep she forgot what year it was, but she didn't even style it symmetrically. There was a lot going on with that lazy-girl updo, and to quote from the classic Mad TV sketch, "the back of [her] head is ridiculous."
Seriously, what's with Noem and her bedhead obsession? Back in March, she ditched her extensions for a frizzy updo that was anything but put together. If she thinks this is a great look for her, she should think again.