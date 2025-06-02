Kristi Noem's Sloppy Bedhead Made Another Appearance In Tacky Pajama Day Look

When she's not busy making America great again or murdering dogs, Kristi Noem is apparently purging all of her hair care products. In a new carousel on Instagram, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security shared photos of her hanging out with family and friends at what appears to be a religious retreat. In the caption, she also thanked her work team for sending her flowers after losing a friend. However, what caught our eye was the mother of three's hair.

Wearing a black top that says "Warrior," the controversial politician looked like she just got out of bed when she posed for a group photo, tossing her hair into a messy bun (but not in a good way). Noem has several disastrous hairdos we can't put behind us, and this one easily makes the list. True, she's at a weekend retreat and seemingly off-duty, but optics are everything when it comes to politics, so Noem probably should've put in more of an effort on her appearance. On the other hand, it's nice to see high-ranking officials looking much more normal and relatable.

While we couldn't stop looking at her hair, people in the comments kept pointing out Noem's hypocrisy, calling her things like a "faux Christian." One person wrote, "Try acting like a Christian instead of just yapping about it. God sees the evil you are doing." Another couldn't help but facetiously ask, "Any pictures of you and your dog? Oh wait, I forgot you [shot] him."