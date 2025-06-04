JD Vance Channels Trump's Awkward Energy In Cringe On-Stage Moment

President Donald Trump may have won over his voters with his charisma and America-first agenda. Be that as it may, Trump isn't perfect, and as much as his supporters would hate to admit it, he's had his fair share of awkward moments to match the attributes that earned their votes. It seems some of his inelegance rubbed off on Vice President JD Vance, whose life was much different before he assumed office.

On June 3, 2025, the vice president took the stage alongside Oren Cass, the founder of the American Compass think tank, for the American Compass Fifth Anniversary Gala. Their discussion was streamed via the official White House YouTube channel the same day. After their talk was said and done, a C-SPAN clip with a closer view posted on X showed Vance briefly didn't know how to leave the stage, before doing a double take, earnestly waving, and finally exiting upstage center. Though his directionally-challenged moment, and perhaps others to come, may not have been as obnoxious as the other Trump-like qualities Vance has seemingly developed, his movement was strikingly similar to the president, who often struggles to smoothly navigate stages and other venues and exit them in a timely manner without having to be redirected.

There have been signs that Trump's age is catching up him, and some social media commentators jokingly suggested that the vice president's awkward onstage moment could mean the same, even if he was only 40 years old at the time he attended the gala.