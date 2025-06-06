Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh Ruined Her Royal Cornwall Show Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

While the sophisticated style of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has shifted over the years, one thing remains consistent — her desire to cling to a slightly rusted sense of fashion. There have been several times Sophie has sported some outdated outfits, as was the case when she stepped out on June 6, 2025 to visit the Royal Cornwall Show. The Duchess of Edinburgh accidentally ruined what could have been a perfect outfit by grabbing an old-fashioned blazer that didn't match the rest of her look.

In a post by the Royal Family on X, formerly Twitter, Sophie was seen rubbing elbows with William, Prince of Wales while "celebrating the best in Cornish heritage and tradition." With Sophie's cozy relationship with many of the royals, it makes sense that she'd be keeping up appearances with Prince William. Unfortunately, her sense of style did not keep up with the times. Her gorgeous skirt and button down shirt seemed ready for a day at the outdoor festivities; however, her tweed blazer felt too stodgy and misplaced. Had she reached for something more outdoor-inspired like what Catherine, Princess of Wales was seen wearing in an Instagram post dedicated to her trip to Tobermory, it really could have updated the look. Not only that, but Sophie fell for yet another styling mistake that often ages her — pulling her hair back.