Jimmy Kimmel Humiliated Karoline Leavitt & Trump With This Messy Age-Gap Marriage Joke

Karoline Leavitt's 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, has earned her scathing jabs from social media commentators and media personalities alike. On the rare occasions that the White House press secretary offers a glimpse into her private life with her hubby and their son, Niko, Instagram critics typically snark that they are unsure if Riccio is really her father or her grandfather. Although Leavitt may have grown used to such comments, she likely hadn't encountered a diss quite as brutal as Jimmy Kimmel's.

During a January 2025 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the talk show host poked fun at their considerable age difference and her position in Donald Trump's administration in a singular sentence, quipping, "She's married to a much older real estate magnate, which, you know, in that case you're hired." Of course, the jab was also aimed at once real estate mogul Donald's 24-year age gap with Melania Trump. And Kimmel didn't stop there.

He also joked that the former political aide "had promised a new and more circus-like atmosphere going forward" and proceeded to play a clip of her encouraging social media influencers to join the press briefing room after gaining the appropriate credentials. In May 2025, even Fox News issued a shady warning for Leavitt that put her age gap marriage on blast. Speaking on "Jesse Watters Primetime," comedian Matt Friend made a joke about the Former New England Patriots' coach's 49-year age gap with his girlfriend, saying, "By the way, Karoline Leavitt, stay away from Bill Belichick!" (via X, formerly known as Twitter).