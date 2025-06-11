Karoline Leavitt Cozies Up To Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Did They Compare Tragic Styles?)
The women in President Donald Trump's loop share much in common, at least from the standpoint that some pioneered the "Mar-A-Lago face" plastic surgery trend, while even more of them are powered by outdated looks and zero flair. Above all, their undying love and support for Number 47 unifies them professionally, though some spectators might not consider they also may be friends thanks to their commonalities. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders proved the latter point could be true, though it's also possible their closeness may not go further than their professional relationship.
Leavitt and Sanders were brought together in The White House on June 10, 2025, when the latter arrived there to meet with President Trump. While we aren't surprised they made a pit stop to take a quick photo, given both are prone to broadcasting their daily lives on social media, the public officials were noticeably huddled close together, as if their relationship goes beyond just being friendly colleagues. Sanders' subsequent Instagram post stated they are, indeed, friends — though it's hard to say whether it was genuine, or just sugarcoated professional and political talk. "Great to see my friend @karolineleavitt today at the WH- she is smart, tough and running circles around the media all while balancing her biggest job of being a mom!" Sanders wrote. If the two are as close as both the photo and Sanders' post indicated, we wonder if they also found the time to compare their horrible fashion choices while they were together.
They could bond over their bad styles
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders would make great friends, not just because of their mutual support and admiration for President Donald Trump but also for their similarly poor styles. Leavitt is especially well-known for dressing way older than she really is, while Sanders has committed several fashion faux pas with her frumpy dresses and other awful outfits even Cher has called out.
Sanders, again, proved she needs a new wardrobe advisor during her June White House visit. Another Instagram post exposed that she had on the same tired, ill-fitting heeled sandals she just can't seem to give up, though she'd be better off using them as targets the next time she and her family, who are known hunters, go trap shooting. She also reused the same sloppy blue dress she slipped on to meet with Ivanka Trump just one month earlier. Though Sanders wasn't necessarily turning heads with her messy ensemble, we're sure that, knowing she was close enough to Leavitt to snuggle together for a picture, it could have been another conversation starter for the two apparent MAGA besties, albeit in a likely positive, but oblivious fashion.