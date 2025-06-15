The Most Lavish Kennedy Weddings That Had The World Buzzing

The United States has never had the excitement of a royal wedding, but it has had some nuptials come close. One such wedding was that between John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. Though they were still years away from the White House, the New England natives were famed socialites, and their wedding was worthy of national news. It wasn't televised, but JFK and Jackie's wedding was documented by and written about in multiple national publications. The couple exchanged vows on September 12, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Newport, Rhode Island. The ceremony featured a rendition of "Ave Maria" by a tenor named Luigi Vena(Vena also sang at JFK's funeral a decade later) and a reading of a personal blessing sent to the couple from Pope Pius XII. Over 600 people were in attendance for the ceremony, and over 300 more arrived for the reception. An estimated 2,000 onlookers gathered outside the church to catch a glimpse of JFK and Jackie, and it took hours for the newlyweds to greet every last one of their guests.

JFK and Jackie celebrated with their guests with an outdoor meal, a five-tier cake, and dancing. Jackie wore a custom gown made by Ann Lowe (though Jackie Kennedy never actually wore her original wedding dress) and wore a tiara, pearls, and diamonds to complete the look. While she was still living, Jackie didn't speak much about her wedding to her first husband, but she did offer a now-iconic quote about having multiple marriages: "The first time you marry for love, the second for money, and the third for companionship" (via Forbes).