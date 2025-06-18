Inappropriate Press Secretary Looks That Did Not Belong In The Briefing Room

The mouthpiece for the President of the United States is none other than the White House press secretary. Press secretaries handle communications from the president to the public and are constantly at the forefront of media coverage from the White House. Of course, that means that not only will the general public pay incredibly close attention to every single thing press secretaries say, they will also keep an eye on seemingly frivolous things — such as hair and fashion choices made for press briefings.

The press secretary for Donald Trump's second term, Karoline Leavitt, has been criticized for dressing older than she is and rocking the wardrobe of a "Golden Girls" extra (not to mention, her Trump-like lack of a filter has raised eyebrows). However, some of her professional looks have been on the opposite end of the spectrum, looking less appropriate for official business and better for a night at the El Presidente restaurant in Washington, D.C., for a Wolf Spritzer. And Leavitt definitely isn't the only press secretary to fall into that trap.