Obama Ruins Trump's Birthday Where He's Most Vulnerable And Scarred (And It Took No Effort)

President Donald Trump was more set than ever to put his fragile ego on full display for his 79th birthday — by throwing himself a controversial military parade, Trump was hoping to force the world to celebrate him. However, a trend that started organically on social media sank his plans by hitting him right where it hurts most, with people choosing to celebrate former President Barack Obama instead.

On X, formerly Twitter, the concept of Obama Appreciation Day took hold, all without Obama himself even lifting a finger. Considering how tender Trump's ego gets when it comes to social media — he famously designed his own platform after getting booted from several others — it's possible that this tactic could really rain on his parade for more than one reason.

Not only is Trump thin-skinned when it comes to previous presidents — he's spent the bulk of both his terms stripping away everything his predecessors laid out — but he's also held onto a sore spot comparing his crowd sizes to theirs. Obama himself even said at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that Trump has "this weird obsession with crowd sizes." (Via Reuters) There have been several times when Trump has lied about the scale of his rallies to soothe his own ego. With crowds of anti-Trump protestors marching in cities across the globe, not even Trump's own multi-million dollar parade can save him from the realization that he, once again, is not the most popular kid at camp.