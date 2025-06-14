Obama Ruins Trump's Birthday Where He's Most Vulnerable And Scarred (And It Took No Effort)
President Donald Trump was more set than ever to put his fragile ego on full display for his 79th birthday — by throwing himself a controversial military parade, Trump was hoping to force the world to celebrate him. However, a trend that started organically on social media sank his plans by hitting him right where it hurts most, with people choosing to celebrate former President Barack Obama instead.
On X, formerly Twitter, the concept of Obama Appreciation Day took hold, all without Obama himself even lifting a finger. Considering how tender Trump's ego gets when it comes to social media — he famously designed his own platform after getting booted from several others — it's possible that this tactic could really rain on his parade for more than one reason.
Not only is Trump thin-skinned when it comes to previous presidents — he's spent the bulk of both his terms stripping away everything his predecessors laid out — but he's also held onto a sore spot comparing his crowd sizes to theirs. Obama himself even said at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that Trump has "this weird obsession with crowd sizes." (Via Reuters) There have been several times when Trump has lied about the scale of his rallies to soothe his own ego. With crowds of anti-Trump protestors marching in cities across the globe, not even Trump's own multi-million dollar parade can save him from the realization that he, once again, is not the most popular kid at camp.
Political rivals have capitalized on Donald Trump's crowd size struggles
While former President Barack Obama clearly stated the obvious in August 2024, many more fellow Democrats have hopped on the trend of calling out Donald Trump's compulsion to fib about his crowd size. There was the time Kamala Harris clearly got under Trump's skin when she brought up his dwindling rallies. This led Trump to try to find any excuse he could regarding his small rallies to prove people were not only showing up to his events, but also definitely enjoying themselves.
In April 2025, not even two months before Trump's parade, Bernie Sanders followed suit and called out Trump's fudged crowd sizes. Surely, all this is swirling around Trump, especially with the sheer number of people turning up at rallies opposed to him and his current administration, he's most likely looking to lick his wounds.
Plus, with the internet choosing to celebrate Obama in lieu of Trump's own birthday, it just might be the straw that breaks him. The president might be looking for any way to soothe his surely bruised ego, but it might be difficult to find, considering that political allies didn't even want to go to Trump's unpopular parade. Hopefully, he can at least comfort himself with some cake instead of some cakey makeup, which will streak should any waterworks come of the day.