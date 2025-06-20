9 Times Michelle Obama's Behavior Had Us Scratching Our Heads

Michelle Obama is one of a kind. There are several signs that she wears the pants in her relationship with former President Barack Obama, and while Michelle's life has changed significantly since leaving the White House, she remains a prominent American figure — a reminder of a simpler and more peaceful time in American politics. She was adored by many during her tenure as first lady, receiving a minute-long standing ovation from the crowd when she made an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2016.

Michelle entertained the crowd with an impression of her husband, revealing that a seemingly romantic photograph of her and Barack taken at the White House was actually anything but (the photographer managed to snap the picture as Michelle was trying to convince her husband to be patient because he doesn't particularly enjoy getting his picture taken). She made good fun of her other half and said he only has two types of smiles when the camera comes out. Additionally, she took a moment to make fun of Colbert as well after he asked about her nickname for Barack, which she previously revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pet name? Swagalicious. When asked what one has to do to earn this moniker, Michelle responded, "It's a person that has a lot of swag. And if you don't know what swag is, Steve, you definitely don't have it."

Michelle is certainly good fun, and she knows how to hold her own in a world where women are often put into boxes. It should come as no surprise, then, that people are often confused by her candor. She might no longer be the first lady (even though many want her to run for president), but she's still one of the most talked-about women in America.