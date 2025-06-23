Mike Pence's Marriage Is Full Of Red Flags

On January 6, 2021, the fate of the country hung in the balance. An angry crowd had stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., disrupting the certification of the results of the presidential election. The crowd turned violent, clashing with police, and several people died while lawmakers sheltered for safety in the bowels of Capitol Hill. Ultimately, then-vice president Mike Pence decided to break with his boss, certifying the results and thereby ending President Donald Trump's initial term in office.

In the years since, faced with the scorn of the movement that once brought him to power, Pence has largely retreated from the political sphere. He briefly ran unsuccessfully in the 2024 presidential election — after all, the relationship between Trump and Pence is complicated — but otherwise, the former governor of Indiana has mostly focused on his family, and what an interesting family that is.

Throughout his time in the national spotlight, Pence has attracted a lot of attention for his relationship with his wife Karen, making repeated headlines for an unusual closeness that seems based on their specific religious beliefs. The former vice president apparently has an unusual nickname for his wife, and they've set some unusual ground rules for one another's behavior. Defenders would say that these are simply people of faith who are living according to what they feel to be the right way; others would say that these facts about Mike Pence's marriage are some serious red flags.