Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise's Public Reunion Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

It's a good day to be Tom Cruise, but it's a bad one to be Brad Pitt. The "Fight Club" alum reunited with his "Interview With a Vampire" co-star at the European premiere for his new film, "F1: The Movie." It's been more than two decades since the Hollywood heartthrobs have been seen together, so it was a big deal for fans. However, while Pitt smiled and yukked it up with Cruise on the red carpet, he may have been secretly boiling inside. Why? Because Cruise has nothing to do with the movie — it was Pitt's premiere and his time to shine. But everyone on X felt like Cruise upstaged Pitt at his own premiere.

"Tom Cruise mogging Brad Pitt on Pitt's own press tour is pretty baller I cannot lie," tweeted one person. Another shared a video of the duo meeting up that showed Pitt going in for a hug, while Cruise only offered a handshake. Talk about awkward with a capital A. For comparison, one X user responded to that video with a clip of Cruise running up and passionately hugging Michael B. Jordan during the premiere of Cruise's film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." That same energy was nowhere to be found in the Cruise and Pitt video.

Multiple people on X noted how Pitt allegedly shaded Cruise throughout the press tour, but then Cruise showed up and easily stole the spotlight.