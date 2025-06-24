Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise's Public Reunion Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
It's a good day to be Tom Cruise, but it's a bad one to be Brad Pitt. The "Fight Club" alum reunited with his "Interview With a Vampire" co-star at the European premiere for his new film, "F1: The Movie." It's been more than two decades since the Hollywood heartthrobs have been seen together, so it was a big deal for fans. However, while Pitt smiled and yukked it up with Cruise on the red carpet, he may have been secretly boiling inside. Why? Because Cruise has nothing to do with the movie — it was Pitt's premiere and his time to shine. But everyone on X felt like Cruise upstaged Pitt at his own premiere.
"Tom Cruise mogging Brad Pitt on Pitt's own press tour is pretty baller I cannot lie," tweeted one person. Another shared a video of the duo meeting up that showed Pitt going in for a hug, while Cruise only offered a handshake. Talk about awkward with a capital A. For comparison, one X user responded to that video with a clip of Cruise running up and passionately hugging Michael B. Jordan during the premiere of Cruise's film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." That same energy was nowhere to be found in the Cruise and Pitt video.
Multiple people on X noted how Pitt allegedly shaded Cruise throughout the press tour, but then Cruise showed up and easily stole the spotlight.
Pitt and Cruise have one big thing in common
Tom Cruise may have upstaged Brad Pitt at the "F1" movie premiere, but there's still one aspect of both actors' lives that keeps them on the same playing field. Both men are estranged from one or more of their children. Pitt's six children, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, are reportedly at odds with their dad and they might never forgive him for the alleged abuse that took place within their family. It's gotten so bad that Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, had no interest in seeing his father when Jolie-Pitt was hospitalized following an e-bike accident, according to the Daily Mail).
But it's not just Jolie-Pitt's relationship with his dad that's shot. Several of the kids have reportedly ditched "Pitt" from their last name, including daughter Shiloh Jolie, whose decision happened on her 18th birthday.
Meanwhile, Cruise hasn't been seen publicly with his youngest daughter, Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, since 2012. The "Top Gun" star has missed major milestones in Suri's life, but he's closer to his older two children he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman: Bella and Connor. Although, Cruise's bizarre response to a recent interview question demonstrated his kids are probably better off without him. When E! News asked Crusie what the perfect Father's Day would look like, he replied, "Hey, just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventure, having a great time."