Edoardo Mozzi's Lavish Life Raises Suspicions About Princess Beatrice Marriage

Because Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi always seems to be away from his family for work, it makes people wonder if he's prioritizing his properties above his family. His job brings in money that provides for said family, but how much time does he actually get to spend with his children and wife?

It's also not just the amount of time he spends with his loved ones that's raising eyebrows; it's the quality of time, too. During Royal Ascot 2025, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi attended the annual horse racing event, and they were captured walking together by photographers. Unfortunately, it appeared like the princess was miserable, definitely not giving off "I love being around my husband right now" vibes. This moment made some people think Beatrice and Mozzi's marriage is doomed. You'd think getting to spend some quality time with a partner who is always away on business would bring happiness and joy to Beatrice, but her expressions indicated the exact opposite.

To make matters worse, Beatrice and Mozzi were caught smooching at the event, which sounds like it'd be a point in their favor, but it just came across as super cringey and disingenuous.