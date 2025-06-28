Edoardo Mozzi's Lavish Life Raises Suspicions About Princess Beatrice Marriage
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, aren't the only royal couple who've had to deal with divorce rumors. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have endured their own gossip surrounding their marriage. For starters, Mozzi never seems to be home, constantly traveling for work, telling Financial Times he is "always on a train" for his job (via Marie Claire). Rarely getting to spend time with your partner doesn't seem like the best relationship, especially when you have kids together. While long distance can work for many couples, this isn't exactly the same thing. Mozzi doesn't technically live somewhere else; he's just always traveling as a businessman.
Like his wife, Edoardo comes from an impressive (and wealthy) family; his father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi. Edoardo also makes his own fortune thanks to his corporation, Banda, a property development company. Granted, she doesn't come from a poor background herself, but the tenuous status of the Yorks within the royal family, coupled with the signs Beatrice and Edoardo's might marriage not last, doesn't make things look good for them.
Their behavior at Royal Ascot 2025 didn't help those divorce rumors
Because Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi always seems to be away from his family for work, it makes people wonder if he's prioritizing his properties above his family. His job brings in money that provides for said family, but how much time does he actually get to spend with his children and wife?
It's also not just the amount of time he spends with his loved ones that's raising eyebrows; it's the quality of time, too. During Royal Ascot 2025, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi attended the annual horse racing event, and they were captured walking together by photographers. Unfortunately, it appeared like the princess was miserable, definitely not giving off "I love being around my husband right now" vibes. This moment made some people think Beatrice and Mozzi's marriage is doomed. You'd think getting to spend some quality time with a partner who is always away on business would bring happiness and joy to Beatrice, but her expressions indicated the exact opposite.
To make matters worse, Beatrice and Mozzi were caught smooching at the event, which sounds like it'd be a point in their favor, but it just came across as super cringey and disingenuous.