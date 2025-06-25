Karoline Leavitt's Attempt To Beat The Heat Accidentally Turned The Spice Up A Notch

A brutal heatwave has wrapped itself around much of the United States during the final week of June 2025, and even the Washington, D.C., elites are reeling from it. One such person would be White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted a disappearing photo to her Instagram Story bemoaning the summer sizzle with the caption: "The DC summer heat has arrived." However, what Leavitt might not have noticed was that the snap she used revealed a major fashion faux pas, which turned up the heat for all the wrong reasons. Leavitt, who is known for wearing several outfits that have missed the mark, accidentally donned a see-through shirt and showed it off for the world to see.

Of course, the transformation of Leavitt has included a wild shift in style, but much of what the press secretary is caught wearing feels incredibly buttoned up and overly modest. Which is why seeing her in a shirt that makes her bra rather visible feels like a huge oversight. There is room to argue that it wasn't an accidental misstep at all. Since Leavitt seems to love dressing like a grandma, it's hard to remember that she is still in her 20s.

Considering that being on camera is literally part of her job, one would think that Leavitt was at least aware of what she was wearing before posting the photo. Perhaps this see-through moment was an act of rebellion against dressing like a vintage housewife, with Leavitt possibly pointing toward her past, which has included some rather scandalous photos.