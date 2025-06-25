Karoline Leavitt's Attempt To Beat The Heat Accidentally Turned The Spice Up A Notch
A brutal heatwave has wrapped itself around much of the United States during the final week of June 2025, and even the Washington, D.C., elites are reeling from it. One such person would be White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted a disappearing photo to her Instagram Story bemoaning the summer sizzle with the caption: "The DC summer heat has arrived." However, what Leavitt might not have noticed was that the snap she used revealed a major fashion faux pas, which turned up the heat for all the wrong reasons. Leavitt, who is known for wearing several outfits that have missed the mark, accidentally donned a see-through shirt and showed it off for the world to see.
Of course, the transformation of Leavitt has included a wild shift in style, but much of what the press secretary is caught wearing feels incredibly buttoned up and overly modest. Which is why seeing her in a shirt that makes her bra rather visible feels like a huge oversight. There is room to argue that it wasn't an accidental misstep at all. Since Leavitt seems to love dressing like a grandma, it's hard to remember that she is still in her 20s.
Considering that being on camera is literally part of her job, one would think that Leavitt was at least aware of what she was wearing before posting the photo. Perhaps this see-through moment was an act of rebellion against dressing like a vintage housewife, with Leavitt possibly pointing toward her past, which has included some rather scandalous photos.
Karoline Leavitt was once comfortable posing in skimpy clothing
Before entering the arena as one of President Donald Trump's trusted mouthpieces, Karoline Leavitt used to feel comfortable posting bikini photos of herself. In fact, it could be debated that Leavitt's little MAGA makeover trampled her original sense of style, leading her to quickly morph into her current "Stepford Wives" aesthetic. There's something to be said about being young and wanting to flaunt what you have, like Leavitt used to do. In fact, there's a whole series of outfits Leavitt has worn that call her good girl persona into question. The whiplash between her dowdy attire and these more risque pieces is jarring and calls into question just what message she's trying to send.
While Leavitt appears to be rather comfortable playing dress up as a demure housewife who also happens to have a very important day job, every now and then, she lets it slip that she just might miss her old life. Wearing a see-through shirt to deliver remarks to the press, whether accidentally or on purpose, could be an indication that she misses getting to wear outfits that show off her youth. The fact that she's wearing pants to go with this top, while complaining about the heat, also feels questionable. If it's really so hot that she had to wear the thinnest shirt possible, why is she also in white pants? Hopefully, her next summer outfit will at least have some breathing room.