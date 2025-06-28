These Celebs Have The Most Lethal Legs
As Z.Z.Top once sang,"She's got legs" — and plenty of celebs with lethal legs know how to use them. From donning short shorts to micro-minis, these A-listers aren't scared to bare, and who can blame them? Their gorgeous gams are head-turning and headline worthy. Long and lean, tanned and toned, some stems are almost more famous than the bodies they belong to.
So what makes the perfect pair? Some would argue it's subjective, but others, like Dr. Fahd Benslimane, claim it comes down to science. Benslimane, a plastic surgeon, began studying legs approximately 25 years ago to determine which factors made for the ideal leg shape. He studied everything from works of art to Barbie dolls, models, and athletes, and discovered the one thing all attractive legs have in common.
Benslimane published his findings in the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery journal, in which he concluded, "Attractive legs are straight and in continuity with the thighs." He went on to propose that "this is probably one of the reasons why long, straight, and slender legs are considered especially attractive. Our sense of aesthetic harmony is intensified by the blending of fragility, represented by thinness, and strength, represented by straightness." Judging by these famous legs, he may be on to something.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's mile-long legs are enviable, but they didn't come without some hard work. The reality television star told Harper's Bazaar that she stays long and lean through a combination of morning workouts with her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and the occasional kickboxing class for cardio. Dialing in her diet also plays a major role. "I typically eat lean chicken and brown rice, and am always snacking on raw veggies with dip and hummus," she said. Clearly, it's a recipe that works for her.
Carrie Underwood
Carrrie Underwood's legs leave people blown away, but for the singer it's about more than aesthetics. Her legs have to be able to carry Underwood through hours of performing. Her trainer, Eve Overland, told Shape that the "Before He Cheats" singer keeps it simple, relying on moves like squats and lunges to keep her muscles strong. "She likes to stick with the basics because they work," Overland explained. "Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curls, and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you."
Tina Turner
You cannot mention great legs without mentioning the late Tina Turner. Her legs were so iconic that the singer reportedly insured them for $3.2 million. In an interview with The Sun, Turner said that she was always insecure about her body, and originally only bared her legs to make it easier to dance. It wasn't long before her legs became the talk of the town — a fact the singer felt sometimes overshadowed her work. "Sometimes I think I'm as famous for my legs as much as my voice," she said.
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen's killer legs never miss a beat on runways or red carpets. Besides jiujitsu, much of her tight toned bod can be attributed to what Bündchen eats in a day. In her cookbook, "Nourish," the queen of eating clean dished up her recipes for healthy living. As she explained to The Wall Street Journal, "I see my body as a temple. I don't want to feel sluggish after I eat. ... My whole goal is to live the longest I can living the best life that I can."
Shania Twain
Country superstar Shania Twain's leggy display in her final Vegas show had people talking. Twain has undergone a stunning transformation, which has involved changing the way she dresses. Micro skirts and mini dresses have become commonplace for the country star these days, and fans are here for it.
"The fashion is much better — looking fantastic," one commented on Twain's Instagram picture from the show, which featured Twain in her blush barely-there dress and sheer trench. Seems she impressed them much.
Heidi Klum
Fun fact: Supermodel Heidi Klum's mile-long legs are insured for more than $2 million, but one is worth more than the other thanks to a large scar from an injury sustained in her youth. That has never stopped the former "America's Got Talent" judge from showing off two of her best assets. "I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs," she said per People. "I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet."
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez seems to defy age from head to toe. Although most famous for her derriere, J-Lo rocks some serious legs, too. Her trainer, Dodd Romero, told Us Weekly that the multi-talented star is very disciplined in her approach to diet and exercise. "She drinks a minimum of seven glasses [of water] a day," he said. That combined with a clean, high protein diet and intense 90-minute workouts keep the singer and actor looking her best. "We'll go until everything's sore and we've hit every body part," Romero said.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift wasn't crying in the gym, she was working out, as was evidenced by her muscular legs in a short red dress. The Swifferpics X account posted a photo of the "Down Bad" singer, with the caption "bro her thighs." Several fans noted that dancing three hours or more in heels every night might be the cause, but Swift's trainer, Kirk Myers, told Vogue that the singer continued to train at least twice a week while on her Eras tour. "Her work ethic is just incredible," he said. So are her legs.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively might be embroiled in a dispute with Justin Baldoni, but the one thing that is indisputable is that Lively has some lovely legs. The former "Gossip Girl" star and mom of four kids is known to sizzle with her chiseled legs on the red carpet, showing up in short skirts and dresses. She keeps her legs in tip-top shape with her long time trainer Don Saladino, who puts her through some pretty lively workouts five to six days a week. According to Saladino, she trains to "look runway-ready all year long."
Charlize Theron
Beautiful, blonde, and with legs up to her neck, Charlize Theron is a head-turner. Her legs (and the rest of her body) are the result of a commitment to a healthy diet and a stringent exercise regimen courtesy of personal trainer Fedele De Santis. "Charlize is an extremely serious, focused, professional, no-B.S. client," De Santis told Life and Style. Theron added, "I have juices and kale and green salads every day. When I'm eating healthily, getting enough sleep and not drinking alcohol, that's when I look my best. That's when I'm happiest and I think it shows."
Beyoncé
When it comes to legs, few can hold a candle to Beyoncé. She flaunts her fierce, flawless legs, fearlessly in fashions that showcase them to their best advantage. And why shouldn't she? According to trainer Marco Borges, who put Bey on her path to healthy living, she's earned them. He shared his tips for successfully toning your thighs with Elle. His secret? Get uncomfortable. "If you want to see rapid change, you must be willing to step out of your comfort zone because these muscles are conditioned to being constantly worked."
Zendaya
There isn't anything the stunning Zendaya can't pull off thanks to her seriously sexy legs. Long, lean, and toned, they command attention wherever she walks. How does the "Challengers" star keep her legs looking lean? She shared with Justine Magazine that dancing is her exercise of choice and advised that people find something they look forward to. "Honestly, my biggest fitness tip is to find something that's actually fun for you." For Zendaya, that also includes fight choreography.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's killer legs completely stole the show on more than one occasion. Her girl-next-door beauty combined with those perfect pins is a lethal combination. "Jen actually does have the best legs in Hollywood," her "Bounty Hunter" costar Gerard Butler told Earth Times per Cosmopolitan UK. "People love her; she's sexy. She's beautiful. My friends hate me that I get to work with her, and they don't."
As for how Aniston go those legs, she became friendly with Pvolve method, crediting the workout for her physique.
Princess Catherine
Catherine, Princess of Wales' leggiest looks over the years have set tongues wagging. And not just because her legs are royally stunning, but because some claimed she broke protocol by showing them. As it turns out, some styles you may have thought were forbidden for royals actually aren't – and that includes dresses and skirts that show off a bit of the princess' pins. While you won't see her at the annual Trooping the Colour in a micro-mini any time soon, she does seem to favor an occasional leggy look on nights out.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid has strutted her stuff down many a catwalk with her long, lean legs leading the way. To keep her runway ready, her trainer, Rob Piela holds Hadid accountable, even when she's out of town. "We get together as often as possible, and when she's here — we turn it up a notch," he told Self. "We FaceTime when she's on the road. The motivation and support, no matter where she may be, is critical." Piela revealed that he uses a combination of cardio and strength training to shape and sculpt Hadid's lower body.