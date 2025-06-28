These Celebs Have The Most Lethal Legs

As Z.Z.Top once sang,"She's got legs" — and plenty of celebs with lethal legs know how to use them. From donning short shorts to micro-minis, these A-listers aren't scared to bare, and who can blame them? Their gorgeous gams are head-turning and headline worthy. Long and lean, tanned and toned, some stems are almost more famous than the bodies they belong to.

So what makes the perfect pair? Some would argue it's subjective, but others, like Dr. Fahd Benslimane, claim it comes down to science. Benslimane, a plastic surgeon, began studying legs approximately 25 years ago to determine which factors made for the ideal leg shape. He studied everything from works of art to Barbie dolls, models, and athletes, and discovered the one thing all attractive legs have in common.

Benslimane published his findings in the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery journal, in which he concluded, "Attractive legs are straight and in continuity with the thighs." He went on to propose that "this is probably one of the reasons why long, straight, and slender legs are considered especially attractive. Our sense of aesthetic harmony is intensified by the blending of fragility, represented by thinness, and strength, represented by straightness." Judging by these famous legs, he may be on to something.