The Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney Texts Every Day Isn't Who You'd Suspect — Exclusive Interview

What are some different challenges you've experienced working on Christmas Hallmark movies versus the mystery series?

Well, the Christmas movies are harder because it has to be Christmas, and when you're shooting those in July, which oftentimes happens, it is very difficult to make it look like Christmas. So, I have struggled with that mightily. The stories are fun. I love Christmas. I love doing it all year round; I don't have any problem with that. I just wish if we could shoot it in the winter, it would make everything so much easier. You get people to leave their Christmas decorations up another month, and you could shoot it in January or something like that.

As an executive producer on both "Barcelona" films, how did that make your experience working on those different versus just acting on a movie?

I'm normally executive producing the projects I work on now, but doing it overseas, doing such a big project like "Barcelona," and a two-parter like that, was a huge undertaking and took a lot of us who worked together on this to make it happen. Ashley [Williams] was an executive producer. My partner, Craig Baumgarten, produced with me, too, but you find yourself dealing with all sorts of different protocols. The way they shoot there, the way they take lunch breaks, it's just different, and you have to figure it out and get on board. We were really excited, and I was nervous, but it all worked out great, and we had a great cast and great crew and just really good people to help us along the way.

Was that your first time being in Barcelona?

I've been to Barcelona on vacation with my husband before. I think we've been two times, and we loved it, but it's my first time working there, which was a different task.