JD Vance Looks Like A Boy Band Reject During Latest Outing At Capitol Hill
If the whole politics thing doesn't work out for Vice President JD Vance, he could always try making it in the music industry; he already has the hairstyle down pat. The "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" author was recently photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during a "vote-a-rama" as Republicans worked to get Donald Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act" wrapped up before Independence Day.
Vance was seen wearing a suit (thankfully) and a small strand of hair had fallen down across his forehead. It's giving Zayn Malik from his One Direction days. The former boy band member was the talk of the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2014 when a single strand of Malik's hair ventured from the pack and trickled down his face. It was a look, and now it seems like Vance is low-key channeling it himself.
Thankfully, Vance's inadvertent attempt to copy Malik isn't as terrible as when Cameron Dallas tried; that strand fell straight down and looked absolutely awful. Luckily, Vance's hair is short, so he didn't have that issue. It's a move many people have tried, but none have succeeded as well as Malik did — even David Corenswet, aka the newest Superman, tried it, but to no avail.
JD Vance's hair has gone through several growing pains
This latest "hairstyle" isn't the most bizarre look Vice President JD Vance has sported over the years. When he was a kid growing up in Ohio, his hair had a lot of party in the front, as seen in a '90s throwback snapshot that made Vance look wildly different. In his senior yearbook photo that was posted to X, Vance rocked some unruly bangs that made him look totally unrecognizable.
During Vance's time in the military, he most likely had a shaved head, as evidenced by pictures of him wearing hats with the sides of his head clearly shaved. In 2024, Vance got a disastrous haircut that looked like he fought a pair of scissors and lost. To quote that Mad TV sketch, "The back of your head is ridiculous," but definitely not in a good way. He kept his hair full on top, but then shaved the back of his head and the sides. It looked unkempt and like he was moonlighting as a mushroom.
Earlier this year, Vance took Donald Trump's title of the messiest hair in MAGAland. A gust of wind must have KO'd Vance's locks, because a huge clump of them swooped all across his forehead in an extreme Zayn Malik dangling hair strand look. Guess Vance left his comb at home that day.