JD Vance Looks Like A Boy Band Reject During Latest Outing At Capitol Hill

If the whole politics thing doesn't work out for Vice President JD Vance, he could always try making it in the music industry; he already has the hairstyle down pat. The "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" author was recently photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during a "vote-a-rama" as Republicans worked to get Donald Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act" wrapped up before Independence Day.

Vance was seen wearing a suit (thankfully) and a small strand of hair had fallen down across his forehead. It's giving Zayn Malik from his One Direction days. The former boy band member was the talk of the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2014 when a single strand of Malik's hair ventured from the pack and trickled down his face. It was a look, and now it seems like Vance is low-key channeling it himself.

Thankfully, Vance's inadvertent attempt to copy Malik isn't as terrible as when Cameron Dallas tried; that strand fell straight down and looked absolutely awful. Luckily, Vance's hair is short, so he didn't have that issue. It's a move many people have tried, but none have succeeded as well as Malik did — even David Corenswet, aka the newest Superman, tried it, but to no avail.