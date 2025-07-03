JD Vance's Clean-Cut Look With Usha Feels Like A Different Timeline

JD was also clean-shaven on his wedding day; it seems his entering politics is what inspired him to grow the beard (though we assume there was some sort of focus group about his look). His beard was, for a time, seen by some as a possible problem when it came to his VP chances. It had been over 100 years since someone with a full beard was on the executive office ticket; any facial hair at all has largely been avoided by candidates.

It's all about the societal perception of beards. Christopher Oldstone-Moore, author of "Of Beards And Men: The Revealing History of Facial Hair" told Politico: "There's been a linkage between clean-shavenness and several important masculine qualities that were valued in the 20th century and even up to the present. There was a strong association of shaving with regularity, efficiency, cooperation, [and] reliability." Does a bearded JD illustrate the opposite? Or rather, a change in society's collective opinion on beards? It's hard to say. Some have joked on social media that JD may have grown a beard to hide his weak chin. Another on X explained their reasoning for the beard: "He's marketing himself to look older and more masculine in the hopes it will be attractive." All we know is the photo of JD and Usha Vance from his pre-beard days shows them looking happy. We wish we could go back to that time and keep JD beard-free.