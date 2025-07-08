Willie Nelson's Health Problems Explained

Willie Nelson is an undeniable country music legend who has delighted fans with hits like "On the Road Again" and "Always On My Mind" for decades. Even in his 90s, Nelson has defied the odds by touring and performing despite multiple health issues that have forced him to cancel appearances on more than one occasion. His well-known vices, including cigarettes, alcohol, and marijuana, have taken a toll on the singer. In fact, Nelson once believed smoking marijuana saved lives, but he has since given up the habit. "Well, I can't smoke anything anymore," he told Forbes in 2025. "My lungs have already said, 'Don't do that.' So, I don't really do anything now much except a few edibles."

Nelson, who released his 77th studio album in April 2025, was born in the small town of Abbott, Texas and raised by his grandparents. He got his first guitar when he was a child, and the rest is honky tonk history. The road to riches was paved with a stint in the Air Force, a few years at Baylor University, and unglamorous gigs that included selling encyclopedias, but music kept calling Nelson back. "I always knew that I wanted to do this," he said. And do it he did, becoming one of the industry's most beloved performers. In between Willie's many legal troubles and his tumultuous relationship with singer Shirley Collie Nelson, he has enjoyed a thriving music career. How has he done it after all these years? The singer believes it's all about positive thinking. "Imagine what you want and then get out of the way," he told Forbes. For all his positivity, however, there are many tragic details in Willie Nelson's life, including a slew of health problems that date back to the early '80s.