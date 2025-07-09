Vanessa Trump: 12 Facts About Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife

Donald Trump isn't exactly shy about putting his family members in the spotlight. His sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were major campaign mouthpieces every time he ran for president. Depending on who you ask, there are some signs that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage is destined for divorce, but that didn't stop the president from giving his daughter and son-in-law crucial White House roles during his first administration. Turn on Fox News at a certain time of day, and you're likely to see Eric's wife, Lara Trump, hosting her own show on the network. You may even be aware of Tiffany Trump, the president's other daughter, who has taken a bit of a back seat compared to her more famous family members.

Who, then, is Vanessa Trump? Despite the fact that she still uses the last name professionally, including on her Instagram, Vanessa isn't actually a Trump anymore; she divorced Donald Jr. several years ago. Nevertheless, she's continued to hang around the Trump family, even attending the president's second inauguration in 2025. Furthermore, she and Donald Jr. share several kids, which probably necessitates some closeness. If you're looking to learn more about anyone connected to the most controversial presidential administration in recent American history, read on to find out about Vanessa's time on the New York social scene, her headline-grabbing courtship with Don Jr., and even the rumors surrounding her divorce.