Politician PDA Moments That Will Make You Cringe

Some moments of political PDA are nothing more than awkward blips in history that fall out of society's collective consciousness when the day's news cycle ends. Others, though, are bizarre occurrences that come with loads of implications and political discourse. Unfortunately for Al Gore and his wife, Tipper Gore, at the 2000 Democratic National Convention, their cringe-worthy moment of PDA fell into the latter category.

At the convention, Al, who was serving as vice president at the time, had just secured the Democratic nomination for the presidential election and went on stage to deliver a speech to the crowd. Al embraced his wife and gave her a kiss, but when she pulled her head back after the appropriate amount of time for such a kiss, Al went in for more, turning the kiss into what momentarily seemed like the beginning of a makeout session. It was uncomfortable and created lots of conversation.

The conversation that followed the Gores' awkward kiss was mostly about just how awkward it was. Why did Al, a seasoned politician, do that? Was he so overcome with excitement over his nomination that he felt it necessary to express it in that way? Others thought the kiss was completely purposeful. Al was serving under Bill Clinton at the time, and some of his actions while president didn't inspire confidence in the American people that he loved his wife. To some, Al's kiss was a message that those same shenanigans wouldn't happen with him in the White House. In the end it didn't matter — Al lost the race to George W. Bush — but the 2000 DNC will always be remembered for Al and Tipper's awkward PDA.