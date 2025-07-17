The Real Life Relationship Between Hallmark's Nikki Deloach & Kris Polaha
It's hardly a secret that Nikki DeLoach loves being a Hallmark star, and that fellow actor Kristoffer Polaha adores working for the network as well. The two even took part in a joint interview with IndieWire in 2024, during which they made a plea for Hallmark movies to be taken more seriously by Hollywood. However, something only true fans know about Polaha and DeLoach's real-life relationship is that the two actually go way back — having developed a close bond well before they each joined the Hallmark Channel in the mid-2010s.
DeLoach and Polaha first crossed paths on the set of the short-lived Fox soap opera "North Shore," which aired for a single season from June 2004 to January 2005. Two whole decades later, in February 2025, DeLoach took to Instagram to not only wish Polaha a happy birthday but also commemorate the landmark in their friendship. "20 years of friendship. 20 birthdays celebrated. Kris, you are brilliant and a beautiful soul. You are a tremendous husband and father," DeLoach wrote, referring to Julianne Morris, Polaha's wife since 2003, and the pair's three sons, Caleb, Micah, and Jude.
"I'm so grateful God brought us together for a dream job 20 years ago on the magical island of Oahu," DeLoach continued. "To watch your kids grow and become the men that they are today, to watch you grow as an artist and a person, to witness the love that you and Julianne have for each other ... it's all been a gift." In return, Polaha also shared some fond memories.
Kristoffer Polaha fondly recalled when he and Nikki DeLoach were roommates
Of course, Nikki DeLoach's Instagram post for Kristoffer Polaha celebrating both his 48th birthday and their 20-year friendiversary did not go unnoticed by Polaha himself. (We mean, she did tag him in the lead photo, so it only stands to reason that he would see it, right?) The "Dater's Handbook" star commented on DeLoach's post, reminiscing about their time living in Hawaii together while filming "North Shore," and how they both stayed in each other's lives as they built their respective families. (Notably, DeLoach is herself married to Ryan Goodell, whom she has credited with being her "anchor" throughout some of the tragedy that has touched her and their family's lives over the years.)
"I love you, Nikki," Polaha wrote in his comment. "I couldn't be more grateful that we have traveled so much life together. From being roommates in Hawaii while my family was just beginning (you were the first person to come meet Caleb in the hospital) to watching your family grow, to shedding who we were and embracing who we've become professionally and personally." The actor concluded, "It's been awesome having you in my corner and being in yours. Our friendship has truly been a taste of Heaven."
That being said, it's not just on social media that DeLoach and Polaha show support for one another. For instance, DeLoach joined Polaha on the red carpet for the premiere of his movie "The Shift" in 2023 — despite not being in the film herself.