The Real Life Relationship Between Hallmark's Nikki Deloach & Kris Polaha

It's hardly a secret that Nikki DeLoach loves being a Hallmark star, and that fellow actor Kristoffer Polaha adores working for the network as well. The two even took part in a joint interview with IndieWire in 2024, during which they made a plea for Hallmark movies to be taken more seriously by Hollywood. However, something only true fans know about Polaha and DeLoach's real-life relationship is that the two actually go way back — having developed a close bond well before they each joined the Hallmark Channel in the mid-2010s.

DeLoach and Polaha first crossed paths on the set of the short-lived Fox soap opera "North Shore," which aired for a single season from June 2004 to January 2005. Two whole decades later, in February 2025, DeLoach took to Instagram to not only wish Polaha a happy birthday but also commemorate the landmark in their friendship. "20 years of friendship. 20 birthdays celebrated. Kris, you are brilliant and a beautiful soul. You are a tremendous husband and father," DeLoach wrote, referring to Julianne Morris, Polaha's wife since 2003, and the pair's three sons, Caleb, Micah, and Jude.

"I'm so grateful God brought us together for a dream job 20 years ago on the magical island of Oahu," DeLoach continued. "To watch your kids grow and become the men that they are today, to watch you grow as an artist and a person, to witness the love that you and Julianne have for each other ... it's all been a gift." In return, Polaha also shared some fond memories.