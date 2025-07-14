Pam Bondi's Tacky Striped Pants Confuse Police Training Event For The Circus

Pam Bondi clearly loves a good piece of clothing with a thin-striped pattern. Besides those navy and white pants, the U.S. Attorney General once wore a red and white striped button-up. This cheap-looking top turned her into a barbershop quartet reject — she'd fit right in with the Dapper Dans at Disney World.

In April, the twice-married Bondi also sat in the Oval Office with other members of the Trump administration wearing an outdated suit with an oddly patterned shirt that looked like a grandma's couch. The pattern honestly seemed like some kid had finger-painted a design and the clothing company just went with it.

She's also a fan of pinstripe suits, wearing a black one to her confirmation hearing back in January. "All I can hear in my mind is – 'It's Bondi...PAM Bondi,'" joked one person on X about her outfit. A few months after that, she wore a cream-colored pinstripe suit that looked exactly like a piece of old-timey candy you'd find at your great-grandmother's house. Hey, at least she's consistent!