Pam Bondi's Tacky Striped Pants Confuse Police Training Event For The Circus
Did anyone have "Pam Bondi makes a career change" on their 2025 Bingo card? While she's still the U.S. Attorney General, a recent outfit had us doing a double take and making sure she didn't resign to explore another career path. A photo posted to a MAGA-themed Instagram account showed Bondi attending the opening of the Nassau County Police Training Village on Long Island. She was seen cutting the ribbon during the ceremony on July 13, but what stood out most was Bondi's choice of striped pants.
She wore a pair of thin-striped, navy and white pants, with the lines running vertically. They honestly look like something a circus performer would wear. All that was missing was Bondi juggling three balls or honking a horn.
While she didn't show off her legs this time, Bondi did continue to remind her constituents that she loves an outdated style, having regularly aged herself with her fashion choices. At least this time she kept her outfit appropriate for the event. Bondi has a bad history of wearing questionable outfits that had tongues wagging, so not dressing like she's heading to the club was a nice change of pace.
Pam Bondi is all about patterns when it comes to her wardrobe
Pam Bondi clearly loves a good piece of clothing with a thin-striped pattern. Besides those navy and white pants, the U.S. Attorney General once wore a red and white striped button-up. This cheap-looking top turned her into a barbershop quartet reject — she'd fit right in with the Dapper Dans at Disney World.
In April, the twice-married Bondi also sat in the Oval Office with other members of the Trump administration wearing an outdated suit with an oddly patterned shirt that looked like a grandma's couch. The pattern honestly seemed like some kid had finger-painted a design and the clothing company just went with it.
She's also a fan of pinstripe suits, wearing a black one to her confirmation hearing back in January. "All I can hear in my mind is – 'It's Bondi...PAM Bondi,'" joked one person on X about her outfit. A few months after that, she wore a cream-colored pinstripe suit that looked exactly like a piece of old-timey candy you'd find at your great-grandmother's house. Hey, at least she's consistent!