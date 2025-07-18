Michelle & Barack Obama Agree On Who's More Romantic After Quieting Divorce Rumors
In 1992, when Michelle and Barack Obama made their wedding vows, we doubt that they knew that someday they'd be talking about their marriage in front of the entire world. But that's what's happened since Barack went on to become president. And even though it's been years since they've left the White House, they're still a part of the cultural conversation, and people are still interested in their love story and whether or not they're still going strong. It turns out, they are.
Barack was recently a guest on the podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson." In case you're not a listener, Robinson is Michelle's brother. And Michelle and Barack made a video for Instagram of themselves taking part in the "who's the funny one?" meme, in which couples answer questions about their relationship by simply pointing at each other (or themselves). When it came to the question of who is more romantic, they both pointed at Barack, with no hesitation. They also revealed that they both think that Barack is more patient, but he was also the grumpiest in the mornings.
Commenters loved to see the couple together. One person said: "Why have I watched this a dozen times. For the love of The Obamas." Another commented: "She married right. A man who apologises and is patient and is romantic. What else could you ask for !!!"
Michelle and Barack Obama have shown their love for each other while still confirming marriages need work
We've seen a number of romantic gestures from Barack Obama over the years. He seems to like giving flowers — he brought them to Michelle Obama during a surprise appearance on her book tour, and he's given them to her for her birthday. Our guess is that there are plenty of behind-the-scenes romantic gestures as well, and they've both given sweet shout-outs to each other on social media on birthdays and their anniversary. It's a stark contrast to the posts from Donald Trump to Melania Trump for their anniversary.
Throughout 2025 so far, there have been rumors that Michelle and Barack might be heading towards a divorce, so it's nice to see the two of them happily spending time together. And that speculation about the state of their marriage seems to have been completely put to bed with this podcast appearance. In addition to their cute video, they even joked about the gossip on the show. Barack shared why he wasn't that pressed with the divorce rumors, which mostly because he didn't even really know they were happening.
The couple has acknowledged the ups and downs with their relationship over the years, and Michelle has said that she doesn't want people idolizing her romance with Barack. But whatever work they're doing on their marriage, it seems to be working if this video is any indication.