Michelle & Barack Obama Agree On Who's More Romantic After Quieting Divorce Rumors

In 1992, when Michelle and Barack Obama made their wedding vows, we doubt that they knew that someday they'd be talking about their marriage in front of the entire world. But that's what's happened since Barack went on to become president. And even though it's been years since they've left the White House, they're still a part of the cultural conversation, and people are still interested in their love story and whether or not they're still going strong. It turns out, they are.

Barack was recently a guest on the podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson." In case you're not a listener, Robinson is Michelle's brother. And Michelle and Barack made a video for Instagram of themselves taking part in the "who's the funny one?" meme, in which couples answer questions about their relationship by simply pointing at each other (or themselves). When it came to the question of who is more romantic, they both pointed at Barack, with no hesitation. They also revealed that they both think that Barack is more patient, but he was also the grumpiest in the mornings.

Commenters loved to see the couple together. One person said: "Why have I watched this a dozen times. For the love of The Obamas." Another commented: "She married right. A man who apologises and is patient and is romantic. What else could you ask for !!!"