Modern Family Stars Who Are Unrecognizable In Real Life Now

After gracing our screens for 11 seasons, the cast of "Modern Family" said goodbye to their respective roles in 2020. After wrapping their final day of filming, Sofía Vergara posted a video on Instagram of the actors and crew gathered around the set, singing "Good Riddance" by Green Day. As difficult as it was for them to bid farewell to a job they had held for over a decade, it was equally brutal for the die-hard fans of the ABC sitcom who were watching at home. Tuning in every week, viewers not only saw Phil Dunphy's (Ty Burrell) dad fails and Gloria Delgado-Pritchett's (Vergara) imitation of a helicopter, but watched as the whole family grew up.

Many of the show's stars were only children when they started — Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter were only 11 during Season 1, while Lily actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was just 4 years oldwhen she joined the cast a few years later. It's been over a decade since the series' inception in 2009, which means most of the younger cast is all grown up. And since leaving our screens, they're almost unrecognizable today.