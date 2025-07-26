Moesha Actors Whose Deaths Sadly Flew Under The Radar
The following article mentions addiction and includes allegations of sexual assault.
In an era built on the backs of "Family Matters" and the now-controversial "The Cosby Show," "Moesha" served as another addition to successful Black-led sitcoms from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. This underrated '90s sitcom is still killing it on Netflix, and it illustrates the adolescent struggles of an upper-middle-class teenage girl in Los Angeles, California. Moesha Mitchell, played by artist Brandy Norwood, is the focal point of the show, alongside her family and motley crew of friends. Its six-season run became etched into sitcom history, as it was home to notable names such as "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph and Shar Jackson. It goes without saying that the cast of "Moesha" looks a bit different today. But given the series' star-studded cast, from regulars to guest appearances, it's also easy to forget just how many of its stars we have lost.
With appearances from the late Bernie Mac to legendary hip-hop artist DMX, and even basketball legend Kobe Bryant — incidentally, Bryant shared a beautiful yet brief relationship with Norwood – rewatching "Moesha" can feel bittersweet, as it reminds us of those who have died. While the deaths of famous guest stars like Estelle Harris drew huge amounts of coverage in publications and media outlets, there are some that didn't quite make headlines. Although most of the main cast has withstood the test of time, others weren't as fortunate, whether it be due to health complications or tragic fatal incidents. To learn more about the show's ill-fated cast members, here are the deaths of "Moesha" actors that sadly flew under the radar.
Merlin Santana was murdered in 2002
From first finding major success in "The Cosby Show" as Rudy's boyfriend, Stanley, Merlin Santana went on to appear in other sitcoms such as "Getting By," "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," and, of course, "Moesha." Given his short, four-episode stint on the UPN original as Ohagi, Santana's noteworthy acclaim came later with his run on "The Steve Harvey Show," where he portrayed Romeo Santana for six seasons. In 2002, Santana was nominated for the NAACP Image Awards, but his career was unfortunately cut short, when he was shot to death in the passenger seat of a parked car alongside his friend in South Los Angeles. He was 26 years old.
The news rattled the entertainment industry, but information regarding the incident was limited, so much so that it'd take two full years to fully convict the individuals responsible for this ambush – Damian Andre Gates, Brandon Douglas Bynes, and Monique King. The motive behind their violent act was an alleged accusation from a 15-year-old King that Santana had sexual assaulted her. However, King later retracted this claim, making the motive to murder Santana the result of a fabricated lie. All parties were found guilty, with Gates serving three consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder and attempted murder, while Bynes was sentenced to 23 years for voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. King was convicted of second-degree murder and sent to the California Youth Authority prison for eight years.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Lamont Bentley got into a fatal car accident in 2005
In "Moesha," Lamont Bentley played a significant role as Hakeem Campbell, Moesha's best friend-turned-lover. He served as a sharp contrast to bad boy Quinton "Q" Brooks, who was also Moesha's love interest for the majority of the show. Bentley was a highly credited actor who garnered credits in projects like "The Proud Family," "Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story," and the "Moesha" spinoff, "The Parkers." In 2005, however, Bentley died in a fatal car crash.
Bentley was driving at a high speed down the route 118 freeway near Simi Valley, California, and took the Rocky Peak Fire Road exit before driving through a stop sign and a chain-link fence. After the impact, Bentley's car rolled down an embankment, which sent him flying from his vehicle onto the freeway, where he sustained multiple blunt force injuries from up to five passing cars. Once authorities arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene; he was only 31. It was a devastating loss for fans and loved ones. His fellow cast members never forgot about his portrayal of Hakeem, like Marcus T. Paulk — known for playing Myles Mitchell on "Moesha" — who candidly opened up about Bentley's death during his 2023 interview with Hype+. "Lamont was just such a high-energy person you can't really replace," Paulk said. "So, rest in peace to him."
Yvette Wilson's numerous health issues led to her death in 2012
Yvette Wilson's acting career was deeply rooted in notable classics such as "Poetic Justice," "Thea," and "Friday." Wilson added yet another project to her illustrious resume when she portrayed Andell Wilkerson in "Moesha." As the owner of The Den — a restaurant where Moesha hung out with her friends — Andell was the comedic, auntie-like figure to the gang of teenagers on the show. Her popularity was apparent, as she became a regular in the spinoff, "The Parkers," for all five seasons.
She actively disappeared from the acting industry from 2005 onward, seemingly due to health issues. Alongside struggling with kidney failure, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Although the year she was diagnosed with cancer is unclear, she did receive treatment for it. Sadly, after years of remission, it came back in 2012. This time, it proved to be fatal, as in June of that year, close friend Jeffrey Pettle told E! News that a 48-year-old Wilson had died due to complications from the disease. "Unfortunately, I can verify Yvette's passing yesterday," he said. "She was a good friend, a talented actress, and a very funny lady, both on screen and off." Notable celebrities all banded together to share kind words following the news, from former co-star Shar Jackson to Fugees singer Lauryn Hill.
Lee Chamberlin experienced complications from metastatic cancer in 2014
Lee Chamberlin's prolific career spans far earlier than "Moesha," as she got her big break back in the '70s with "The Electric Company." From "All's Fair" to "All My Children," Chamberlin built a catalog filled with notable roles on television. Unlike Yvette Wilson or Lamont Bentley, Chamberlin merely guest-starred in "Moesha" for the Season 4, Episode 14 ("The Rite Stuff"). She portrayed the stern Mrs. Leveaux, a debutante ball organizer who kicked Moesha's friend out of the ceremony for getting pregnant.
Aside from creating the Playwrights' Inn Project in Paris, France, an organization dedicated to helping African-American playwrights get their work off the ground, Chamberlin largely focused on her family life. This resulted in her death slipping under the radar back in 2014, as she wasn't in the public eye as much as she had been in the years prior. The cause of her death was metastatic cancer. Although it is unclear how long she had known about the cancer and experienced symptoms, her health condition reached its breaking point when she flew in from Paris to visit her son in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She passed away in North Carolina at 76 years old, survived by her father, sister, children, and grandchildren.
Ricky Harris died of a heart attack at 54
Whether it was through films like "Poetic Justice" or appearing in Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice" music video, Ricky Harris was known for making on-screen appearances in a number of cult-classic projects. His journey as a comedian-slash-actor ultimately landed him in a recurring role in "Moesha," where he played the street-smart local mechanic, Javon "J.W." Willis. His stint was short-lived, but it didn't stop him from landing roles in other successful series, like "Everybody Hates Chris," and even taking on voice acting with "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas."
While he remained busy with various acting projects over the years, Harris' career ended in 2016 when he died following a heart attack at 54 years old. According to Los Angeles Times, this was an ongoing issue for Harris well before his death. Harris' manager, Cindy Ambers, told the publication that he had experienced a heart attack two years prior, which no one knew about except for his immediate family and friends. As a legendary figure who was childhood friends with Snoop Dogg and collaborated with other hip-hop artists from the West Coast rap scene, his death was certainly acknowledged within the West Coast hip-hop community. However, given his lengthy resume, some may have forgotten his small role in "Moesha" and overlooked the fact that he is yet another cast member who sadly passed away after the show's demise.
Robert Guillaume died due to complications from prostate cancer in 2017
Robert Guillaume was a highly credited actor well before he guest-starred as Dee Mitchell's father, Arthur Moss, in "Moesha." Despite having appearances in "Good Times," "Sanford and Son," and "The Jeffersons," Robert's most notable performance was through "Soap" and its spinoff, "Benson." Behind the screen, Robert was also a well-credited voice actor who voiced Rafiki from "The Lion King" and narrated "Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child" for all three seasons. What's more, the multi-talented star is also credited as the first African-American actor to take on the titular role in "The Phantom of the Opera," succeeding the esteemed Michael Crawford in the Los Angeles production back in 1990.
Throughout his later years, Robert stayed away from the spotlight. He kept himself busy, however, lending his voice to other video game franchises ranging from "Kingdom Hearts" to the "Half-Life" series. As for any ongoing health issues, a prior stroke in 1999 while working on the comedy series "Sports Night" was all fans knew about. Then, in 2017, Robert died at his LA home at the age of 87. His wife, Donna Brown Guillaume — with whom he shares four children — revealed that the cause of death stemmed from complications related to prostate cancer. Since he's remained out of the spotlight, it is unclear when Robert was first diagnosed, but it was alleged that he had experienced complications from prostate cancer for some time before his death.
Nancy Wilson died due to an undisclosed illness in 2018
Unlike the other stars previously listed, Nancy Wilson's notoriety came strictly through her musical abilities. After winning a TV talent search and having her own show, "Skyline Melodies," at the age of 15, Wilson etched herself into musical history throughout the 1960s. Her foray into television wasn't premature, as she delved into more roles in the '70s, appearing in the original "Hawaii Five-O," "The Cosby Show," and "The Sinbad Show." As with other musical guests on "Moesha," like DMX, Wilson guest-starred as herself in Season 2, Episode 10 ("A Concerted Effort: Part 2)."
Wilson was a highly credited figure in both television and music. Her history in the music industry was also well documented, as she continuously kept herself busy raising money for youth projects and TV programs dedicated to jazz. She also garnered Grammy recognition for best jazz vocal album in 2005 and 2007. In 2018, at 81 years old, Wilson sadly passed away. The jazz legend is survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Many celebs paid tribute to the critically acclaimed vocalist at the time, including actor Viola Davis and musician John Legend. That said, there was no information available indicating what caused her death. According to her manager, Devra Hall Levy, she had been unwell for some time before her death. Since there was limited information regarding her passing, news of her death did not remain in the public eye for long. Nevertheless, Wilson's legacy as an influential artist and inspirational figure lives on through family, friends, and cultural initiatives, such as the 2025 Jazz Legacy Project.
Ja'Net DuBois died following a cardiac arrest incident in 2020
Amongst legendary names to appear in "Moesha," such as Nancy Wilson and Maya Angelou, Ja'Net DuBois was yet another figure who got her chance to be in the UPN original. She portrayed the kindhearted neighbor Mrs. Moss to Moesha in Season 2, Episode 15 ("Mentor"), but DuBois did not reprise her role in the sitcom. Instead, she used the success she garnered from playing Willona Woods in "Good Times" to keep herself booked and busy, guest-starring in other notable sitcoms like "Sister, Sister," "The Wayans Bros.," "The PJs," and more.
Throughout the 2010s, DuBois took on less roles, leading a quieter life away from the screen. In 2020, however, DuBois suddenly passed away in her sleep; she was 74 years old. Her death preceded her fellow "Good Times" co-stars John Amos and Johnny Brown. Nevertheless, the surprising news left fans with questions about her demise. The specific cause of her death was initially unclear, as her family chose to withhold the information from the public. While it appeared as though it was due to old age, the exact nature of her death was later revealed to have resulted from complications related to peripheral vascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension. DuBois' longstanding health issues ultimately resulted in her passing, as it was confirmed that she died of cardiac arrest.
Anthony Johnson died from alcohol-related organ failure in 2021
Anthony "A.J." Johnson was a credited actor and comedian who appeared in several cult classics, including "House Party," "Menace II Society," and "Martin." Given his illustrious catalog as an actor, some may have forgotten that he briefly appeared in "Moesha." His appearance was a relatively short one, as he portrayed G-Dog in Season 1, Episode 9 ("Niece"), performing a quick one-liner in the first half of the episode. If you don't recognize him from "Moesha," however, you're likely to know him from "Friday," where he portrayed Ezal, a homeless man who fashions harebrained schemes to get money, such as washing people's cars or faking injuries at corner stores for financial compensation.
From music videos to self-made shorts, Johnson continued to find work as an actor throughout the 2010s. Sadly, in 2021, the actor passed away at 55 years old. According to Johnson's nephew, he was found unresponsive in a store in Los Angeles, California. After he was taken to the hospital, doctors confirmed his death and the autopsy revealed multi-system organ failure. Despite there being some reports regarding him testing positive for COVID-19, the public was generally in the dark about what caused his passing. That was until 2022, when the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office told Fox News that Johnson died from complications related to "chronic ethanol use." Family members told officials that Johnson engaged in excessive alcohol consumption and occasional narcotics use; though, neither were detected in his system at the time of death. Numerous hip-hop and entertainment figures alike paid their respects to the actor on social media, including Ice Cube and Vince Staples.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Denise Dowse's death resulted from viral meningitis
Denise Dowse's legacy spanned across decades. In garnering success back in the '90s, many may have forgotten that Denise entered "Moesha" with an already blooming career. Her stint on "Moesha" was a short one, appearing in Season 5, Episode 14 ("Secrets & Lies") as Frank Mitchell's aunt, Hattie. However, she played a significant role in the series, as she was the one who revealed the truth about Frank's connection to Dorian "D-Money" Long, played by Ray J. Denise cemented herself in the acting industry, playing notable roles in "The Guardian," "Ray," "Beverly Hills: 90210," and Issa Rae's "Insecure." After such a successful career, her time in the spotlight hardly went unnoticed, which made her passing all the more upsetting. (Sadly, this is also one of many tragic details that has plagued the cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210," including co-star Shannen Doherty and her experience with breast cancer.)
In August of 2022, Denise's sister, Tracey Dowse, took to social media to share that Denise was in a coma due to viral meningitis. It is unclear when Denise contracted the disease or how severe her health issues were before her sister shared the news. However, the illness proved to be fatal. Merely a few days after her initial post, Tracey informed the public via Instagram that Denise had passed away at 64 years old. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," she wrote. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor, and director."