Moesha Actors Whose Deaths Sadly Flew Under The Radar

The following article mentions addiction and includes allegations of sexual assault.

In an era built on the backs of "Family Matters" and the now-controversial "The Cosby Show," "Moesha" served as another addition to successful Black-led sitcoms from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. This underrated '90s sitcom is still killing it on Netflix, and it illustrates the adolescent struggles of an upper-middle-class teenage girl in Los Angeles, California. Moesha Mitchell, played by artist Brandy Norwood, is the focal point of the show, alongside her family and motley crew of friends. Its six-season run became etched into sitcom history, as it was home to notable names such as "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph and Shar Jackson. It goes without saying that the cast of "Moesha" looks a bit different today. But given the series' star-studded cast, from regulars to guest appearances, it's also easy to forget just how many of its stars we have lost.

With appearances from the late Bernie Mac to legendary hip-hop artist DMX, and even basketball legend Kobe Bryant — incidentally, Bryant shared a beautiful yet brief relationship with Norwood – rewatching "Moesha" can feel bittersweet, as it reminds us of those who have died. While the deaths of famous guest stars like Estelle Harris drew huge amounts of coverage in publications and media outlets, there are some that didn't quite make headlines. Although most of the main cast has withstood the test of time, others weren't as fortunate, whether it be due to health complications or tragic fatal incidents. To learn more about the show's ill-fated cast members, here are the deaths of "Moesha" actors that sadly flew under the radar.