Usha Vance Is Totally Unbothered By Protestors As She Flaunts Her Killer Legs On Vacation

Since Speaker of the House Mike Johnson let everyone go home early for the summer, it seems that Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance took the opportunity to sneak in another vacation. After a beleaguered trip to Disneyland that earned JD a new nickname, it seems the Vances are once again jetsetting towards crowds that might not be incredibly enthused about their arrival. However, Usha appeared totally unfazed and ready to relax in the summer sun when she and JD arrived in Nantucket, Massachusetts. In fact, her outfit was a rare moment of the second lady showing off her gorgeous gams.

After touching down on the island aboard Air Force Two, Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha went immediately from Nantucket Memorial Airport to Coast Guard Station Brant Point, where they boarded the charter fishing boat Irish Rover for a trip out to Great Point. pic.twitter.com/zSfaO4G96c — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 22, 2025

Seen in a breezy and ruffled romper, the second lady catwalks down the dock like a professional model, strutting her stuff and proving that Usha has always been out of JD's league. But things weren't all roses for the couple — similar to the time the Vance family vacationed in Vermont and were met with disgruntled protesters, it seems that people being perturbed by the Vances descending upon their towns is becoming a trend. In fact, many took to the streets of Nantucket with signs voicing their disapproval of the second family's arrival — and many more were ready to hop on social media to bemoan their displeasure at the sheer number of vacations JD has been taking in just his first seven months in office.