Who Is Brian And Mika Kleinschmidt's Only Child, Jade?
From filming audition tapes in their backyard to becoming the stars of the HGTV original, "100 Day Dream Home," Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have cultivated an on-screen gig dedicated to their affinity for home design. With Brian and Mika becoming regular faces on our television screens since 2019, "100 Day Dream Home" proved to be a success. The series not only introduced viewers to Brian and Mika's creative minds when it comes to home design, but also their strong connection as husband and wife.
Alongside being HGTV stars, Brian and Mika are also doting parents to Jade, who, throughout "100 Day Dream Home," has made sporadic appearances beside her parents. As she showcased her personality and a growing interest in the family profession, fans have seemingly grown fond of her participation on the show. In turn, this generated some curiosity among viewers about the life she leads away from the cameras. While everything we've known about Brian and Mika's daughter stemmed from her on-screen appearances, there is much more to her than her HGTV stint, such as her life as a student athlete, her ability to dive into new experiences, and her journey to young adulthood. At 16 years old as of this publication, she has grown to be so much more than just a "mini-Mika." To learn more about her continuous growth, allow us to introduce you all to Brian and Mika's daughter, Jade!
As a toddler, Jade built a strong connection to Brian
Aside from the adorable way Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt met in high school, the two did not establish a firm relationship until 2011. While Brian had likely been on the last legs of his previous marriage, Mika welcomed Jade to her ever-growing family alongside a former partner in 2009. Brian and Mika eventually got their second chance at love and reconnected, but not without having Brian meet Jade. Surprisingly enough, their first encounter wasn't awkward. During Brian and Mika's appearance on "Maggie and the Moms," Brian gushed about how he felt about Jade from the first time he met her. "It was love at first sight when I first met Mika in high school," he stated. "But it was almost more love at first sight when I met Jade. She was 18 months old, and it's crazy that she just turned 16 years old. So, I've been in her Jade's life her entire life, and it's one of the best things to ever happen to me."
Their closeness was further established during their first interaction thanks to a remote-controlled stuffed animal that he gifted her. Brian, who was anxious about potentially becoming Jade's "bonus dad," noted that through gifting this to her, it felt like they had immediately formed a bond together. "Gosh, at that point, like, I don't know. Barriers broke down, we became friends right away," he recalled.
Jade's differing personality changed Brian and Mika's approach to parenting
If you were to skim through either Brian or Mika Kleinschmidt's Instagram pages, you'd find that Jade has had her hand in various activities throughout her younger years. Whether it be playing soccer or reading, it's apparent that Jade was a relatively active child, which, given her mother's affinity for fitness, isn't surprising. Due to their outgoing personalities, however, Brian and Mika admitted to not being aware of how their personalities may have clashed with Jade's.
During their appearance on "Maggie and the Moms," Mika suggested that Jade wasn't as extroverted as her and Brian. "She's so different than us, that it's taught us how to parent a different way. ... Jade's a little bit more introverted than both of us, " she said. "So, we've had to learn to really hone in to that." While there are exceptions to this, such as granting her the spotlight on their show, "100 Day Dream Home," Brian also explained how tricky this was to navigate as they tried to mold her interests early on. "We, kind of... forced Jade to do some things. Like we wanted her to play guitar, we wanted her to sing, we wanted her to be outgoing, like, be in front of the camera," he explained. "But we had to learn that, that may not be her path. That may be our path, and it's interesting to see her become her own person, but also taking traits from us."
She was taught a lesson in resilience through a notable achievement by her parents
Given the success Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt were able to garner, it's a blessing to see them use their careers as exemplary templates for what hard work looks like for a growing Jade. This has meant that Brian and Mika's milestones ultimately serve as Jade's as well. This was made apparent in 2021, when Mika took to Instagram to announce that they had won Season 2 of HGTV's home design competition, "Rock the Block." After successfully adding home market value to an otherwise less-than-ideal property, the two had a street named after them. Their experience on the show, especially losing individual challenges, displayed how well Brian and Mika work together and their resilience. Their notable win caused Mika to dedicate the competition's result to her daughter. "There are no words to describe this ending!" she wrote. "I'm most proud that we were able to show our 12-year-old daughter that resilience pays off, and that you have to keep pushing. Every week, losing the challenges took a piece of our spirit, but we didn't let it defeat us."
Being resilient, however, already appears to be Jade's strong suit. During Brian and Mika's appearance on "Maggie and the Moms," Mika spoke highly about Jade's strong personality as a whole. "I don't think that she's someone that would be bullied easily," she said. "I think she sticks up for what she believes in. ... So, hopefully she'll carry that through life as things happen."
Jade became an extraordinary student athlete
Before making the leap into real estate and home design, Mika Kleinschmidt was heavily involved in the fitness industry. So much so that it quickly became a lifestyle she's continued to lead even after finding success on HGTV. As an avid paddler, it's no surprise to see her family either following suit prematurely or building a legitimate love for the activity. This is definitely the case for Jade, who has excelled at the sport altogether. In 2021, Mika took to Instagram to share a picture of Jade and her rowing team at a racing competition together. "No better feeling than being a proud mom watching your baby girl fall in love with a sport," she wrote.
Jade's dedication to the craft has been documented by Mika, who has celebrated her early career milestones. As a high school student, Jade has significantly improved at rowing and seamlessly juggled her school life alongside her athletic pursuits as of this publication. In 2022, Mika took to Instagram to praise Jade for dedicating herself to the sport and becoming a respectable part of her rowing team. "So proud of Jade for sticking with this sport and becoming a leader on her team," Mika wrote. "This girl has raced three back-to-back races with no breaks and has been here since 6 a.m. Rowing has taught her discipline and how to be a part of something bigger than herself. Bravo, Jade!"
She has shown interest in following in her parents' footsteps
Throughout the entirety of "100 Day Dream Home," Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt's touching family dynamic has been at the forefront. Not only do we witness Brian and Mika's witty banter, but we also got to see Jade showcase her talents in interior design. In 2021, she'd make a firm debut on a season 2 episode of "100 Day Dream Home," as what Brian described as their "design assistant." She frequently made appearances on the show and even went as far as to jokingly ask her mom for her "pay rate" per Mika's Instagram. Brian also shared a photo of Jade helping out behind the scenes to his Instagram followers later that year, captioned, "Like mother, like daughter."
Viewers eventually got context of the behind-the-scenes photo in a 2022 episode of "100 Day Dream Home." In the episode, Jade joined a project dedicated to a family looking to design a Disney-inspired bedroom for their children. Alongside her parents, Jade showcased a notable skill set as a young designer, helping their parents bring the room to life. According to their interview with Closer Weekly, Jade is enjoying her time behind the scenes of "100 Day Dream Home." So much so that they joked about her potentially joining the HGTV show full-time. "While she enjoys being in front of the camera, she really enjoys behind the scenes," they said. "Who knows, maybe one day she'll be a director and be our boss!"
Jade supported her mother's return to musical theater in 2022
Some fans may not know about Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt's history in musical theater. 2022 proved to be a significant year for the year as it seemed they'd both return to what once were their roots to critical acclaim. That year, Brian made his return to musical theater in "Titanic The Musical" at the Manatee Players, where he was noted to be "outstanding as the stoker Frederick Barrett" by Broadway World. Mika also made her return to musical theater, as she took part in the Spanish Lyric Theater's production of "In the Heights." Given the monumental occasion, it was no surprise to see not only Brian witness the show before it hit theaters, but Jade as well.
Mika documented this instance on July 24, 2022, through Instagram, sharing her excitement for the production. In an auditorium filled with empty seats, both Jade and Brian were spotted supporting Mika in her creative venture. "Today, we move into the theater! It's a family affair and I can't wait for opening night, July 29th," she wrote. "Get your tickets for 'In the Heights' before we sell out!" Their support seemingly meant the world to Mika, as "In the Heights" served as a labor of love for her cultural background, which she confirmed just a day after opening night. "This show holds a special place in my heart for my love of theater and the representation of my Latina heritage," she said via another post.
She often participates in various family traditions
Since they got married, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt's family dynamics have always been rooted in tradition. As doting parents, the two told Tampa Bay Parenting in 2024 that singing "Goodnight, Sweetheart" to Jade was one of their favorite traditions they upheld. However, these traditions grew past just song renditions and became more involved as time went on. Given her tight-knit relationship with her family, Jade has seemingly participated in most of these family activities. We'd see a glimpse of their closeness on Instagram during what Mika deemed "family fitness night."
In 2022, Mika shared a collage of photos of a night during which her family went on a 5k run with glow-in-the-dark accessories from Foam Glow. In a video before the run, Mika playfully suggested that Jade meant business coming into their first run together as a family, which later proved to be true according to her caption. "This is what it's all about," she wrote. "Jade ran circles around her mama, and I couldn't be happier!"
In addition to family fitness night, Mika took to Instagram to share that they also had a family game night within the same month. This proved to be a new addition for them as they all experienced an escape room together. "I may have to make this a family tradition," she said. "Cherish every moment and never be too busy for some good old-fashioned family game nights."
Jade got to experience a fun adventure with mom Mika in 2024
From the glitz and glamor of TV production to competitive rowing, Jade has already had a decent amount of unique experiences throughout her teenage years that most could only dream of having. Given her status as the daughter of Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, it's only expected that this would be the case. Despite the public's perception of their livelihood, however, they aren't strangers to the more mundane aspects of life. In some instances, you may catch Jade enjoying live performances by Imagine Dragons or horseback riding in Puerto Rico. On the other hand, she may be embarking on a fun adventure with her mother.
This was made apparent in 2024 when Mika took to Instagram to share a collage of photos and videos of her visit to Busch Gardens, an amusement park in Tampa Bay, Florida. The experience saw her seemingly enjoy music, art, and more alongside her friends, and most notably, Jade. She also enjoyed their roller coasters, which, according to her caption, was her first time with Jade. "Today was a blast, and got to ride a roller coaster with Jade for the first time. Finally!" she wrote. "Milestones, laughter, love, good company, and I don't take any of it for granted."
Her parents have cultivated a lifestyle that encourages her to embrace the outdoors
For Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, Florida has always been home. From attending Riverview High School to eventually building a life together in Tampa Bay, the Sunshine State has been their stomping grounds for several decades. This continued to remain true as they raised Jade, who — as previously mentioned — had a childhood full of notable hobbies that allowed her creative freedom and taught her discipline. This is frequently documented through Instagram, where Mika, Brian, and Jade often post about enjoying days in Mother Nature together, whether it be going on boat rides or enjoying Subway sandwiches at a local park.
Their affinity for outdoor activities became even more apparent during Brian and Mika's interview with Tampa Bay Parenting in 2024. While fielding questions about their on-and-off-screen relationship, both Brian and Mika spoke about their family life in Tampa Bay. When asked about their favorite aspect of raising Jade in Florida, Mika listed the numerous activities they've been able to do as a family as the sole reason. "There's so much to do," she explained. "We love being outdoors. We love being on the water. I love the fact there's just a great diversity of activities to do as a family, like taking walks on the Riverwalk, watching Jade rowing, nature walks, going to the beach."
Brian was hands-on when it came to teaching Jade how to drive
As Jade quickly grew up before Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt's eyes, parenting became a nuanced job. Over time, they learned how to cater to the needs of their growing teenager. While lessons in resilience and self-confidence are certainly important topics each parent should teach to their child, there are other aspects that Brian and Mika have acknowledged to be either their strong suits or weakest points. One of which is Jade's foray into driving, which is something Brian has taken on the responsibility of teaching her. Due to his "friendlier" relationship with Jade, he's been able to be her suitable tutor as opposed to Mika, who previously described herself to be more anxious when it came to this specific situation.
On June 9th, Brian took to Instagram to showcase Jade's growth as a driver. Paired with a video of her driving in an empty lot and old footage of her learning to ride a bike, Brian used this time to dedicate a few sentimental words regarding Jade's transition into adulthood. "From two wheels to four wheels in the blink of an eye. Slow down, Jade ... and I don't just mean your driving speed," he wrote. "The days are sometimes long, but the years are so short."