Who Is Brian And Mika Kleinschmidt's Only Child, Jade?

From filming audition tapes in their backyard to becoming the stars of the HGTV original, "100 Day Dream Home," Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have cultivated an on-screen gig dedicated to their affinity for home design. With Brian and Mika becoming regular faces on our television screens since 2019, "100 Day Dream Home" proved to be a success. The series not only introduced viewers to Brian and Mika's creative minds when it comes to home design, but also their strong connection as husband and wife.

Alongside being HGTV stars, Brian and Mika are also doting parents to Jade, who, throughout "100 Day Dream Home," has made sporadic appearances beside her parents. As she showcased her personality and a growing interest in the family profession, fans have seemingly grown fond of her participation on the show. In turn, this generated some curiosity among viewers about the life she leads away from the cameras. While everything we've known about Brian and Mika's daughter stemmed from her on-screen appearances, there is much more to her than her HGTV stint, such as her life as a student athlete, her ability to dive into new experiences, and her journey to young adulthood. At 16 years old as of this publication, she has grown to be so much more than just a "mini-Mika." To learn more about her continuous growth, allow us to introduce you all to Brian and Mika's daughter, Jade!