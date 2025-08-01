Melania Trump Has A Netflix Doppelganger & We're Sure Donald Is Ready To Hire Her

There's something eerie about the casting and costuming of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives," and the crew knows it. While the show revolves around Sophie — played by Brittany Snow — and her family moving to Texas, it's Malin Akerman's character of Margo Banks that's raising eyebrows. From her hair color, to her makeup, to her overall styling, Akerman's character has been drawing comparisons to First Lady Melania Trump, and with good reason. Akerman even admitted to Decider that for the design of her character's look, "A whole team went into that." She added that the end result was, " ... sort of like a Melania Trump [vibe] and I think that works well for this." Although, considering how fond Donald Trump is of hiring Melania lookalikes, Akerman may want to watch out for a call from the White House.

Not only is Akerman's character styled in a way that mirrors Melania, but Margo Banks is also married to an older man with conservative political ambitions. Although, with Dermot Mulroney playing Jed Banks, husband to Akerman's Margo, there's way less of an age gap than the one between Donald and Melania. However, Akerman claims that these comparisons are all part of the plot. "It sort of feels like a presidential couple in this town and there were discussions about hair color and whatnot," the actor said of her and Mulroney's roles and character aesthetics. So far there has been little pushback to this overt dramatization of a Melania clone, but then again, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.