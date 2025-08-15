Which Of Trump's Grandchildren Is Most Likely To Win The White House One Day?
Donald Trump can't run for a third term in 2028 unless some drastic changes are made to the Constitution in the next few years. Does that mean we'll never see another Trump in the White House in our lifetimes? Not so fast. Though we doubt most of the president's five children will be looking to succeed him (the jury's still out on Barron), he also has 11 grandchildren who might have politics in their sights one day. When your grandpa treats you to Easter egg rolls, rides on Air Force One, and prime seats at the Super Bowl, why wouldn't you be tempted to follow in his footsteps?
Still, there are certain Trump grandkids who seem more likely than their siblings and cousins to take over the reins. Based on what we know about the children and their parents, we've made some guesses as to whom we'll see running for office (presumably on the Republican ticket, but who knows?), so check back with us in a few decades. If we're wrong, we owe you a coffee; if we're right, we take ours with cream, thanks.
Kai Trump has other goals in mind
Donald Trump Jr. is the proud dad of five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump. His oldest, Kai Trump, made an impressive showing at the 2024 Republican National Convention, showing a comfort with public speaking at an early age. She praised her "caring and loving" grandfather, saying he calls her often and expresses his pride in her achievements. "He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be," Kai said (via Rev). "Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows? Maybe one day I'll catch him."
Becoming the first woman president (or, perhaps, the first female Republican POTUS) would certainly be one way of outdoing her grandpa. However, we can't see it. Kai enjoys a seriously lavish life with the freedom to go on shopping junkets with her best friend. Her YouTube channel is more about GRWM moments and fun taste-test challenges than about political matters. More to the point, Kai already has her future planned. She's a dedicated linkswoman who made an early commitment to the University of Miami on a golf scholarship. It's possible she might change life goals if she doesn't turn pro, but even then, she seems more likely to go into a field such as sportscasting or communications.
We might see another Donald Trump in office
A more likely candidate for a White House run is the president's oldest grandson, Donald "Donnie" Trump III. Children named for their parents or grandparents tend to be expected to live up to their namesake, and being the third to hold the famous moniker is sure to have an influence on Donnie. The high schooler still has a ways to go before choosing his career path, but it's a pretty good bet that Don Jr. will nudge him ever so gently toward business, law, or another field of study that would match well with a future political run.
Donnie recently put in a surprise appearance at Kimberly Guilfoyle's Senate hearing, in which she made her case for being confirmed as U.S. senator to Greece. Guilfoyle thanked Donnie, along with her own son, Ronan Villency, for their support. (Notably, she didn't give a shout-out to former fiancée Don Jr.) Donnie's loyalty to his dad's ex says a lot about his character, which bodes well for his integrity as a potential future leader.
Smurfs for president? Maybe not
We're less optimistic about the political futures of Donald Trump Jr.'s youngest three children, whom he affectionately refers to as "the Smurfs." Granted, Tristan (seen here at right) is barely a teen, and Spencer and Chloe are still tweens, so they may yet decide that 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue would be a cool place to live. But younger members of dynasties typically feel less pressure to assume leading roles. John Adams and George H.W. Bush saw their oldest namesake sons become president, but their other children took different paths. (Jeb Bush came closest with his unsuccessful 2016 run.) Right now, they're all living their best lives as outdoorsy Palm Beach kids who enjoy occasional perks like trips to Scotland to see Grandpa's newest golf course. If any of the three does one day toss their hat into the ring, it'll probably be because their big sister and brother opted not to run.
Ivanka's kids will stay away from DC
Donald Trump appointed his older daughter as a senior advisor during his first term in office. However, when he was re-elected, Ivanka Trump made it clear she wouldn't be joining his administration this time around. On the "Him & Her" podcast shortly before her father's swearing-in, Ivanka explained that in addition to wanting to be a more present mother to her three children ("My primary goals were just to, like, be the best freaking mom"), she dislikes the "dark, negative business" of politics. "There is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine," she declared.
With an outlook like that, Ivanka may feel inclined to steer her kids away from becoming D.C. insiders. She and husband Jared Kushner are parents to Arabella, Joseph, and Theo, raising them in relative privacy. Like their cousins, the youngsters enjoy the perks of being presidential grandkids; they accompanied their parents to Italy for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. But their mom also teaches them the importance of service; they've helped deliver food to homebound seniors and hurricane victims, for instance. This may inspire one or more of them to pursue charity work when they're older.
If one of Ivanka's children does decide to run for the White House and win, they'd be making history in one inspiring way: A President Kushner would be the first-ever Jewish POTUS.
President Luke Trump? A definite possibility
Of all the young heirs to the Trump
throne presidency, Luke Trump is our pick for Most Likely to Occupy the Oval Office. His dad, Eric Trump, is the only one of the president's children to express an ambition for their child. The photo he posted here on Instagram at an unidentified rally featured him leading his son into the arena. The caption: "#Trump2052." We did the math for you: Luke will be exactly 35 that year, the minimum age at which a candidate can run for president.
Another factor figures into this prediction. As the middle son of the POTUS, Eric may be experiencing a bit of Jan Brady syndrome — that is, feeling overlooked and trying to distinguish himself within the family. More often than not, he's overshadowed by both his father and his outspoken older brother. Case in point: Eric did the bulk of the work on the new Trump golf course in Scotland, but didn't get the credit he deserved. Being the father of a president would be an honor no one would be able to ignore. Plus, Luke's actual first name is Eric, so if he took office, his dad could feel a vicarious thrill at seeing a President Eric Trump.
Is Carolina too sweet for D.C.?
Carolina Trump, the daughter of Eric and Lara Trump, is a sports enthusiast (she enjoys skiing, horseback riding, and zipping on her two-wheeler). animal lover, and fashionista as only a small child can be. She also adores her grandpa Donald, accompanying him to such events as the Daytona 500 and at a North Carolina rally, where she urged voters to "make American great again" (per Fox News). The audience didn't mind her little flub of the signature phrase. But would they get behind her at the ballot box in a few decades?
We're thinking Carolina will continue to emulate her mom as she grows up, possibly pursuing a career in fitness, fashion design, or veterinary science. At the NC rally, the president told the crowd, "[S]he's beautiful and she's sweet and she doesn't know how evil life is." Sounds like Trump would prefer she stay away from the unsavory world of politics. Dad Eric has yet to give her a #Trump 2054 hashtag, suggesting his hopes for her also lie elsewhere.
The littlest grandchild may stay as private as his mom
The youngest of the Trump grandchildren — to date, at least — is Alexander Trump Boulos. Tiffany Trump chose her baby's name as a nod to dad Donald, who no doubt was pleased to hear it. (Fun fact: Apart from Don III, none of the other grandkids have Donald as a first or middle name. But two have the middle name Frederick, likely in memory of Donald's father and beloved older brother, both named Fred.) Despite the choice of moniker, Tiffany doesn't seem like the type who would set a predetermined path for her son. If Alexander decides to enter politics, it will be out of his own sense of duty rather than a need to follow in family tradition.
Note, too, that little Alex will only be 3 years old when his grandpa leaves office. Unlike his cousins, he'll have no memories of playing on the White House lawn or eating a Happy Meal on the presidential plane, so he won't grow up longing to taste that life again. Sadly, life being what it is, he also may not have as many quality years with Donald as the other grandchildren have. A more probable scenario is that Alexander will take his cues from grandma Marla Maples, who spends time with him at every opportunity. Maples is an environmental activist who co-founded the Global Wellness Forum (she's also a good friend of RFK Jr.). We can easily see young Mr. Boulos working toward a healthier world, even if he doesn't opt to do it behind the Oval Office desk.