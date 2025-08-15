Which Of Trump's Grandchildren Is Most Likely To Win The White House One Day?

Donald Trump can't run for a third term in 2028 unless some drastic changes are made to the Constitution in the next few years. Does that mean we'll never see another Trump in the White House in our lifetimes? Not so fast. Though we doubt most of the president's five children will be looking to succeed him (the jury's still out on Barron), he also has 11 grandchildren who might have politics in their sights one day. When your grandpa treats you to Easter egg rolls, rides on Air Force One, and prime seats at the Super Bowl, why wouldn't you be tempted to follow in his footsteps?

Still, there are certain Trump grandkids who seem more likely than their siblings and cousins to take over the reins. Based on what we know about the children and their parents, we've made some guesses as to whom we'll see running for office (presumably on the Republican ticket, but who knows?), so check back with us in a few decades. If we're wrong, we owe you a coffee; if we're right, we take ours with cream, thanks.