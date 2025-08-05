Weird Things We Can't Ignore About Alison Brie And Dave Franco's Marriage

When it comes to Hollywood's weirdest relationships, it's tough to top Alison Brie and Dave Franco's marriage. These days, age gap relationships are a dime a dozen in Tinseltown, and we've learned to expect the unexpected; we hardly bat an eyelash when "twin flames" drink each other's blood, and we immediately accept that, yeah, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make sense as a couple. But most pairs don't let their freak flags fly quite as high as Franco and Brie, whose level of closeness has become too creepy to be couple goals.

The almost inseparable pair are occasional co-stars, and Franco has directed his wife in a rom-com and a horror movie. Brie loved working with her husband on "Somebody I Used to Know," telling Story & Rain, "We were mind-melding even more, almost communicating telepathically about the scenes." However, she wasn't silently zapping one of her favorite pet names for Franco to him via their brain waves when he directed her in "The Rental." On "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Brie said she asked her hubs if he wanted her to stop calling him "honey" in front of the other actors. "He was like, 'Could you call me David Franco? I need you to be professional,'" she recalled (via E! News).

As uncannily connected and enormously enamored as they are with one another now, Brie once told Playboy of her mother-in-law, "[S]he is so wonderful and sweet that our joke for a long time — and it's true — is that Davey's mom and I said 'I love you' to each other before he and I had said 'I love you.'" If you thought that detail about Brie and Franco's love story was bizarre, be forewarned: Things only get stranger from here for the "Together" stars.