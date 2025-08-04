Trump's Latest Makeup Free Photo Has Him Looking Ready For The Retirement Home
It is said that the stress and pressure of being the president of the United States can accelerate aging. This theory seems to be supported by a recent candid snapshot of President Donald Trump, who opted to go au naturel for a round of golf and looked like he would have been right at home playing shuffleboard at a retirement community and cracking off-color, lightly problematic jokes with the nursing staff. By ditching the orange bronzer and makeup, Trump managed to avoid one of his trademark makeup fails.
The beaming photo of the divisive and embattled political titan was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and was snapped while Trump was participating in the 2025 Senior Men's Championship at his own golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 2. In the photo, the president, who is one of the many Trump family members who isn't naturally blonde, is covering his thinning wisps of bleached hair with a white cap emblazoned with "Make America Great Again" in gold letters. His suspiciously bright and toothy grin is also a reminder that his hair isn't the only thing he bleaches.
A closeup of Trump golfing today without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/vRUX1hxmL2
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 3, 2025
One reason for Trump's uncanny attempt at a smile might be related to the fact that he won the Senior Men's Championship with a score of 69, as the White House announced on social media. However, being an event Trump was involved with, the game wasn't free from controversy. A video surfaced on X that allegedly showed Trump's caddie dropping a ball in the rough, reigniting claims that Trump's beloved golf victories could be the result of cheating.
Donald Trump looks genuinely happy for the first time in a long time
While questions about whether or not Donald Trump cheated to win the 2025 Senior Men's Championship are bound to go unanswered, it's impossible to ignore how genuinely happy Trump looks when he's out golfing. His passion for the sport has long been documented and is even mentioned in his red flag-filled official medical report released in April 2025. The report said Trump was in "excellent health" and cited, in part, his "frequent victories in golf events" as an example of the ways in which he exercises. Trump even has a wildly impressive 2.8 handicap, which would make it the lowest of any U.S. president ever.
That handicap has been called into question in the past, and Trump's dodgy behavior in golf tournaments across the ages has long led to accusations of cheating. In fact, sports reporter Rick Reilly exhaustively documented the claims in his 2019 book "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump." However, it's obvious that the game is still Trump's biggest emotional outlet and first love.
In fact, Trump loves golf so much that his habit of hitting the links is reportedly costing taxpayers millions of dollars. As HuffPost reported, Trump spent over $151 million in government funds to go on gold excursions, since his trips require the presence of Secret Service and government staff. Maybe Trump would get the chance to enjoy life and show off that beaming smile if he just stepped down from office and took some time for himself, to swing his club without the pressures of the presidency weighing on the back of his mind.