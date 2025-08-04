Trump's Latest Makeup Free Photo Has Him Looking Ready For The Retirement Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is said that the stress and pressure of being the president of the United States can accelerate aging. This theory seems to be supported by a recent candid snapshot of President Donald Trump, who opted to go au naturel for a round of golf and looked like he would have been right at home playing shuffleboard at a retirement community and cracking off-color, lightly problematic jokes with the nursing staff. By ditching the orange bronzer and makeup, Trump managed to avoid one of his trademark makeup fails.

The beaming photo of the divisive and embattled political titan was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and was snapped while Trump was participating in the 2025 Senior Men's Championship at his own golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 2. In the photo, the president, who is one of the many Trump family members who isn't naturally blonde, is covering his thinning wisps of bleached hair with a white cap emblazoned with "Make America Great Again" in gold letters. His suspiciously bright and toothy grin is also a reminder that his hair isn't the only thing he bleaches.

A closeup of Trump golfing today without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/vRUX1hxmL2 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 3, 2025

One reason for Trump's uncanny attempt at a smile might be related to the fact that he won the Senior Men's Championship with a score of 69, as the White House announced on social media. However, being an event Trump was involved with, the game wasn't free from controversy. A video surfaced on X that allegedly showed Trump's caddie dropping a ball in the rough, reigniting claims that Trump's beloved golf victories could be the result of cheating.