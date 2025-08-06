Valerie Bertinelli Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
No one can say that fame doesn't come with its perks, and Valerie Bertinelli has definitely earned her star status through her diverse career in acting, cooking, writing, and brand representation. However, her place in the spotlight has its pitfalls as well, such as always having to look her best for the seemingly ever-present cameras. Having started her acting career at the age of 15 when she landed the role of Barbara Cooper on the long-running sitcom, "One Day at a Time," Bertinelli has spent the majority of her life in the public eye and has displayed a fashion sense that fluctuates from fabulous to forgettable on any given day.
Now a New York Times bestselling author, Bertinelli made a triumphant return to TV stardom in 2010 with her role as Melanie Moretti in "Hot in Cleveland" and maintained her momentum by joining the Food Network in 2015 when she starred in her own show, "Valerie's Home Cooking." However, for all her success and good decisions, the multi-hyphenate has also made some public appearances in outfits that have really missed the mark.
Valerie Bertinelli's black and white Twister look didn't dazzle on the red carpet
Valerie Bertinelli's struggle to strike a balance between contrasting colors extends back to 1996 when she took to the red carpet in a black and white suit for the Los Angeles premiere of "Twister". The young Bertinelli wore all-white on top, coupling a white button-down shirt with an equally bright-white oversized blazer. She could have completed an eye-catching look by adding matching white pants, white shoes, and some striking gold or silver jewelry, but unfortunately, she wore all black on the bottom, which made the outfit feel disconnected.
The lackluster lavender cardigan Valerie Bertinelli wore faded into the background
While attending the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Opening at Disneyland in 2007, Valerie Bertinelli channelled her casual side with an embroidered lavender cardigan, a white tank top, and jeans that appeared thrown together at the last minute. The outfit would have exhibited more promise if styled a bit differently; for example, tucking the white top into the waistband of the jeans and tying the cardigan around her shoulders would have made the look more edgy and deliberate.
Valerie Bertinelli wore non-flattering mixed shades of black at the Ratatoullie premiere
In 2007, Valerie Bertinelli made a red carpet appearance for the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Ratatouille" in a black silk top and black trousers. Her selection would have made for a winning combo had the shades of black been more similar, but the difference in textures between the shirt and pants exacerbated the visual discrepancy in tone between the two garments. Her choice of a handbag with vibrant yellow and red detailing also didn't seem like it belonged in the mix.
The dress she wore to the Hancock premiere was an unflattering shade of blue on Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Hancock" in 2008 sporting a muted blue dress with a slew of stylistic issues. Starting with the color, the muted blue tone was an unfortunate middle ground — not vibrant enough to be striking, and not soft enough to be ethereal. The off-the-shoulder neckline swooped down too low on her bust, making her chest look unnecessarily saggy, and the empire waist cinched around her ribcage, leaving her waist lost in flappy fabric. Overall, this dress was a mess, and the addition of nude-toned cork wedges only added insult to injury.
Valerie Bertinelli's 2008 Creative Arts Emmy red carpet look was a brown blunder
Returning to the red carpet for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Valerie Bertinelli sported a chocolate brown, wrap-bodice, A-line dress with a bejeweled statement belt that exuded serious Y2K energy. Luckily for her, the year was 2008, so the chunky gems weren't too out of place; however, the gown itself lacked any interesting tailoring or texture that would have made the piece more exciting to look at. Overall, the blandness of this look qualifies it as one of her fashion flops.
Valerie Bertinelli's Emmy party gown gave prom energy
Valerie Berinelli has turned out some incredibly cool and refined looks for the Emmys, like her gorgeous all-white pantsuit she wore for the award ceremony in 2024; but in 2008, her outfit was much less impressive. The star attended the Entertainment Tonight Emmy party in a white, sweetheart neckline gown with a beaded belt that screamed "high school prom" more than it did, "red carpet." She made the effort to add tasteful gold accessories, such as hoop earrings, a sensible chunky chain bracelet, and a glittery clutch, but those well-intentioned additions couldn't save the gown from looking juvenile.
Valerie Bertinelli's dress at the Hope Ball lacked creativity
In 2008, Valerie Bertinelli attended the 30th Annual Carousel of Hope Ball, a gala that raises funds to combat childhood diabetes. Attendees of this event include A-list actors and world-renowned musicians who dress to the nines for the important cause. Bertinelli, however, was pictured wearing an uninspired black, one-shoulder dress with silver beading clustered on the shoulder. The majority of the dress was forgettable and unimpressive, with its loosely fitting waist material and basic column skirt. Though the beading breaks up the sea of wrinkled black fabric, it wasn't impactful enough to qualify this dress as glamorous.
Valerie Bertinelli's shapeless keyhole dress hid her figure at a Jenny Craig Luncheon
It would be hard to find anyone who made it through the early 2000s without seeing at least one Jenny Craig advertisement come across their TV. As a famous representative of the company, Valerie Bertinelli attended many Jenny Craig brand events, including a 2010 luncheon in Beverly Hills. For this particular occasion, Bertinelli chose a little black dress that didn't do her hard-earned figure any favors. The frumpy, knee-length shift dress featured matronly short sleeves that seemed better suited for an office party rather than a star-studded luncheon.
Bertinelli's black dress left a lot to be desired at Paleyfest
Everyone needs this wardrobe staple in their closet to wear on a night out or a snazzy evening event, but a little black dress requires a bit of personalization to stand out. Valerie Bertinelli omitted any tasteful upgrades to her attire when she attended an event for "Hot In Cleveland" event at Paleyfest in 2011, opting to wear her little black number with an equally unmemorable pair of black pumps. In the absence of any eye-catching additions, like a colorful handbag, glitzy jewelry, or other accessories, the outfit felt flat.
Valerie Bertinelli's weird sleeves at Jenny's Party at the Plaza were distracting
Valerie Bertinelli's tenure as a Jenny Craig spokesperson was accentuated with brand events like Jenny's Party in the Plaza — a summertime advertising campaign in June 2011 where celebrities participated in a public cookout to promote the weight-loss program and share tips on how to make the most of the summer months while still being conscious of their wellness. For a summertime cookout, Bertinelli's slate gray, crepe blouse and black skinny jeans seemed out of place amidst the bright colors of her fellow attendees, including Nicole Sullivan, Ross Matthews, and Sara Rue.
At Betty White's 90th birthday, Valerie Bertinelli's zipper dress wasn't the life of the party
Valerie Bertinelli starred alongside TV icon Betty White in the hit sitcom "Hot in Cleveland" — and during the show's five-year run, White reached the incredible age of 90. She was honored with an NBC special to celebrate her monumental birthday in January 2012. On the red carpet leading up to the celebration, Bertinelli opted for a black bodycon dress that featured a prominent zipper which was super distracting. She added a pair of sheer black tights and black suede boots, though a pair of pumps would have given a more elevated vibe.
Valerie Bertinelli's eyelet lace Hollywood Walk of Fame look was disappointing
Valerie Bertinelli's history as an accomplished actor is nothing to scoff at. In fact, in 2012, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in television. One would expect a display of Hollywood glamour for the unveiling of this momentous milestone, but Bertinelli's attire looked like a total afterthought. She wore an unexciting ivory eyelet lace overlay dress with an illusion neckline, and matching ivory peep-toe satin pumps. The knee-length dress would have been fine for a Sunday brunch with the girls, but it underdelivered on the Walk of Fame.
Bertinelli's O You! outfit was lacking style
While serving as a brand ambassador for Jenny Craig, Valerie Bertinelli attended the "O You!" event presented by O, The Oprah Magazine to advertise for the weight-loss program. Bertinelli's choice of outfit displayed a few questionable features, like the too-long hem of her black slacks and the strange orange ribbon around her waist that gave the impression of a measuring tape. That might have been a deliberate callback to the objective of Jenny Craig's program, or a way to show off her figure; either way, it seemed like an oddly pointed choice for the event.
Valerie Bertinelli's book signing look was too shabby and not enough chic
At one Barnes & Noble signing event for her first cookbook, "One Dish at a Time: Delicious Recipes and Stories from My Italian-American Childhood and Beyond," which was released in 2012, Bertinelli greeted fans in a navy blue and black combo she should have left at home. The knit, V-neck tunic shirt with an asymmetrical hem would have been an inoffensive choice if it had been coupled with something other than black leggings and knee-high suede boots that seemed to run into each other, giving her the appearance of wearing footie pajamas.
At the LA book festival, Valerie Bertinelli looked washed out
Choosing the best clothing colors for your skin tone can elevate an outfit and save a look, and finding out your skin's undertone can help determine the color palettes that compliment your natural complexion the best. Valerie Bertinelli could have utilized some of those tips and tricks to avoid her color choice mishap at the 18th Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in 2013. While promoting her cookbook, "One Dish at a Time," Bertinelli opted for a pale, fleshy ivory top that made her look completely washed out in photos.
Valerie Bertinelli's accessories fell short during a New York visit
In 2015, Valerie Bertinelli popped by the set of "Extra" in Times Square in an outfit that was so close to being minimalistic and chic, but ultimately flopped due to a poor choice of accessories. The base articles of Bertinelli's attire showed promise: she paired black skinny jeans with a black and white gingham-patterned shirt layered beneath a black, round-neck knit sweater. The outfit was fresh and unfussy with a classic color combo that would have made for a great look — had she not sabotaged the aesthetic with a gimmicky key pendant necklace and a pair of unkempt fold-over boots.
Valerie Bertinelli looked like a stage hand at a wine and food festival
There's a time and a place for an all black outfit, but onstage hosting an event for the Food Network & Cooking Channel's Wine & Food Festival is not one of them. In 2016, Valerie Bertinelli literally blended into the background in her black button-down shirt, black jeans, and black leather boots. Aside from looking like a floating head and forearms on stage, the outfit itself was literally as basic as it gets, boasting no notable features and no clear sense of fashion.
Bertinelli's peasant blouse left fans yawning
Throughout her culinary career, Valerie Bertinelli has made appearances and hosted events for major food brands and networks that allow her to show off her impressive cooking skills. At Barilla's Italian Bites on the Beach in 2017, Bertinelli was joined by "Chopped" judge, Alex Guarnaschelli, to host the event and cook iconic and inspired dishes originating from various regions of Italy. What wasn't so iconic or inspiring was the green peasant top, black skinny jeans, and espadrille combo she wore.
Valerie Bertinelli's blouse was giving traffic-cone orange at her book launch
While attending the launch of her book, "Valerie's Home Cooking" in 2017, Valerie Bertinelli wore an orange peasant top that was more of an eyesore than eye-catching. The neon orange blouse was overwhelming, and drew attention away from her face. To make matters worse, she chose to add black pants to the ensemble, which gave the look an unflattering Halloween-like quality. If Bertinelli wanted to opt for orange, a more muted hue paired with a neutral, earth-toned pant would have been better suited to her complexion.
Dark block colors don't do Valerie Bertinelli any favors
Valerie Bertinelli struggled to strike a balance with contrast at the 2018 Discovery Upfront event when she combined a deep emerald green velvet top with an equally dark pair of jeans and black boots, making the entire look appear as a mass of dark fabric. The key in fashion is to implement contrast throughout an outfit rather than in distinct sections like light tops and dark bottoms, which Bertinelli is also known to wear. For example, a deep emerald velvet top would have popped against a pair of medium-wash jeans rather than the ultra-deep navy pair she wore for this event
Valerie Bertinelli's gigantic scarf stole the spotlight at the New York Wine & Food Festival
Valerie Bertinelli leaned into a boho aesthetic when she wore a huge purple and gray scarf with a full black outfit underneath to the New York Wine & Food Festival in 2018. The concept of this outfit was solid, but the scarf took center stage, and not in a good way. The bulk of the accessory took all the attention away from her face and the other pieces she wore to the event.
Valerie Bertinelli hosted Rooftop Rosé in a mismatched suit
In the years following the premiere of her Food Network cooking show, "Valerie's Home Cooking," Valerie Bertinelli became a fixture at Food Network events, such as the New York Wine & Food Festival. During the 2019 festival, Bertinelli hosted a Rooftop Rosé event, and wore a vibrant teal suit jacket and white collared shirt, which would have been fabulous if paired with matching teal or white pants. However, Bertinelli made the mistake of wearing black pants and shoes, which seemed to cut off the look at the waist.
Valerie Bertinelli's polka-dot scarf didn't deliver at the Grammys
Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen's relationship may not have lasted, but their devotion to their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, has always been evident. Wolfgang followed in his father's footsteps as a musician, and his mom accompanied him at the Grammy's when his song "Distance" was nominated for Best Rock Song. The Grammys are an opportunity for celebs to pull out all the stops and look their best for the relentless procession of photos; however, Valerie Bertinelli didn't dress to impress for this high-profile event in 2022. The star wore an oversized black cardigan with a black and white polka-dot chiffon scarf that didn't match the glitz and glamour of the occasion.
Valerie Bertinelli wore dull denim to the Festival of Books
For the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Valerie Bertinelli wore a basic black tunic top and boring cuffed denim jeans to meet her waiting fans. Though the look would have been fine for a quick trip to the grocery store, it lacked the chic or professional flair one would expect from a successful author and TV personality. Bertinelli tried to add some sparkle to this outfit by layering gold necklaces of varying lengths, but the pieces were awkward in length and didn't lay well together.
Bertinelli's Lead With Love 4 outfit was a floral flop
Fashion is about self-expression and pushing the envelope, so it's no surprise that we often see traditional style rules being broken in the name of creativity, but in Valerie Bertinelli's case, she probably should have taken some of those guidelines to heart. During Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 4 — A Fundraising Special in 2023, the actor and cook wore a navy blue top with tiny floral prints, and committed a fashion sin by pairing the top with a pair of black jeans and black sneakers, which ultimately clashed with the navy blue.