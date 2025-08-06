Valerie Bertinelli Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

No one can say that fame doesn't come with its perks, and Valerie Bertinelli has definitely earned her star status through her diverse career in acting, cooking, writing, and brand representation. However, her place in the spotlight has its pitfalls as well, such as always having to look her best for the seemingly ever-present cameras. Having started her acting career at the age of 15 when she landed the role of Barbara Cooper on the long-running sitcom, "One Day at a Time," Bertinelli has spent the majority of her life in the public eye and has displayed a fashion sense that fluctuates from fabulous to forgettable on any given day.

Now a New York Times bestselling author, Bertinelli made a triumphant return to TV stardom in 2010 with her role as Melanie Moretti in "Hot in Cleveland" and maintained her momentum by joining the Food Network in 2015 when she starred in her own show, "Valerie's Home Cooking." However, for all her success and good decisions, the multi-hyphenate has also made some public appearances in outfits that have really missed the mark.