Southern Charm Star Naomie Olindo's Stunning Transformation
Over a decade has passed since "Southern Charm" premiered in March 2014 and the series is still going strong. In May 2025, Bravo TV confirmed the show would be returning for an impressive 11th season, despite undergoing several cast changes through the years. Indeed, several fan favorites have come and gone, and if you're wondering what the "Southern Charm" alums are doing today, we have some major updates on Naomie Olindo.
The French native, who moved to South Carolina at a young age and never left, first appeared on the show in 2016. She was introduced to viewers as Craig Conover's girlfriend before continuing on the series as a singleton, taking fans on quite the ride by leaving and returning once again. In addition to changing relationships, she's also explored various career avenues, learned plenty of invaluable lessons, and even overhauled her physical appearance. Here's a look inside Naomie Olindo's stunning transformation, both inside and out.
Naomie Olindo's childhood was shaped by her French roots
Naomie Olindo was born in Nice, France on August 4, 1993. Her parents, Joel and Carole Olindo, met at a party in the city in 1988 and, despite Carole's initial apprehension, went on to have a storybook romance. The couple doted on their only child but, as Joel's 2019 obituary revealed, Naomi's father also pushed her to excel from a young age. "He taught her how to be strong and independent, loving and gentle, shrewd and clever, but most of all, how to follow in his accomplishing footsteps in business and in family life," the post read.
What's more, Joel showed his young family how to be fearless and embrace adventure. Having always wanted to live in the United States, he applied for the Green Card Lottery, which they won in 2000. Packing two suitcases each, the trio moved to Charleston, South Carolina when Naomi was just 9 years old. "Knowing no one, speaking very broken English, and not knowing the area, the Olindos started their life in America," the in memoriam recalled. Despite the obstacles, Naomi thrived, later telling Mestiza New York, "I have been in love with Charleston ever since and attended grade school through graduate school here." Even so, she's never forgotten her French roots. "Our family was created here," Olindo wrote on an Instagram post during her first trip back to her motherland following Joel's passing. "So much history of ours is in France."
Naomie Olindo's move to the U.S. changed her life forever
Naomie Olindo's life was turned upside down when she moved to the United States from France at the age of 9. She had to adapt to a different culture, learn a new language, and essentially start over, but she rose to the challenge. After building a totally new life in South Carolina, she entered adulthood at the College of Charleston where she earned a Bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. While there, she also met a man who would shake up her life: Craig Conover. The pair first crossed paths in 2009 when Conover was a senior and Olindo was a freshman. Conover was smitten but despite his best efforts, Olindo wasn't interested. "The first time I saw her, she became everything in my head, but she wouldn't give me a chance," he later told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish. "She wouldn't talk to me." That changed in 2014 when Olindo shot him a text and they reconnected, pursuing a romantic relationship in 2015.
Little did Olindo know, that text would change everything. Conover was already starring on Bravo TV's "Southern Charm" and Olindo made her first appearance on Season 3 of the show, which filmed in 2015 but aired a year later. Cameras followed along as the duo moved in together in Season 4, making Olindo a reality TV star in her own right. The duo broke up in 2017, but she remained on the series for another year, leaving at the end of Season 6.
HIIT workouts totally changed Naomie Olindo's look
At the height of her "Southern Charm" fame, Naomie Olindo decided to embark on a major fitness journey. "I was unhealthy and pretty unhappy about it," she confessed on Instagram, noting she started working out and changing her diet around mid-2016. Despite her best efforts, though, Olindo wasn't seeing the results she wanted. It wasn't until she discovered intermittent fasting (IF) that she began losing weight, dropping over 25 pounds between 2017 and 2018.
Speaking with The Skinny Confidential, health guru Helen Leland shared that Olindo found success after she introduced her to a 16/8 version of IF. That meant Olindo wouldn't eat anything for 16 hours, then she'd have a smoothie at noon, followed by a snack and, finally, a vegetarian or pescatarian dish for dinner with no more food past 8 p.m. "When she reached her goal weight a few months later, she was able to drop her intermittent fasting routine to three to four days a week," Leland explained. Indeed, Olindo told fans on Instagram, "I still drink alcohol, eat candy, and eat cheat food all the time, but the key is to be more consistent than you are inconsistent."
The other key to success for Olindo has been hitting the gym three to five times a week. "I don't like working out. I like hot pockets," Olindo quipped on a series of Instagram Stories (via Bravo TV), noting she forces herself to head to Charleston's HYLO Fitness for 50-minute HIIT workouts that blend rowing, biking, and weight lifting.
Naomie Olindo has admitted to going under the knife repeatedly
Naomie Olindo's stunning transformation has caused quite the stir, but the reality star hasn't been shy about revealing what's gone into her major makeover. It all started in 2018 when fans on Instagram noticed that her face looked a little different. Taking to the comments section, Olindo revealed she had indeed opted to get a rhinoplasty, later telling Bravo TV, "Getting my nose done was something I've wanted since I was 8 years old." Praising her surgeon, Dr. A. Joshua Zimm, Olindo said she was overjoyed with the result and wished she had gotten the surgery sooner. "I'm so happy with my decision and would do it 100 times over," she enthused.
And while other celebs like Cameron Diaz regret getting plastic surgery, Olindo is still all for it. Even a mounting number of haters couldn't squash her enthusiasm. "I take the hateful comments in stride," she told Decider in April 2018, brushing off the negativity. "None of it really means much to me unless it's from somebody that I know." Jump to 2025 and Olindo told fans via a series of Q&A Instagram Stories that she had gone back under the knife for a breast augmentation in 2020. She also admitted to Botox injections, lip brushing, and regular lash and brow lifts.
She has gushed about the benefits of Botox
In addition to more permanent plastic surgery procedures like rhinoplasty, Naomie Olindo has also been an outspoken supporter of less invasive beauty treatments. The differences are subtle when it comes to filler vs. Botox treatments, but in 2018, a then-25-year-old Olindo told her Instagram followers that she was an avid believer in both. In a now-deleted Instagram post shared after her visit to Charleston's Access Aesthetics clinic, she wrote, "This is my after, I'm not showing my before because it's u-g-l-y" (via People).
Olindo has since continued to be an open book, taking to Instagram Stories in 2021 to show off before and after snaps of her jawline, as well as to thank her aesthetician, Cameron Moskos. "Y'all know I hate it when people try to judge about Botox/fillers," Olindo wrote (via Bravo TV). "It is absolutely okay to do exactly what you want to do and not be ashamed about it." Moskos offered a few more details about the procedure itself, writing on Instagram, "[We] decided on a plan that included using dermal filler to enhance her cheeks, chin, and jawline. Oh, and, of course, a little Botox sprinkle!" Since then, however, Olindo has backtracked a little, revealing in her 2025 Q&A Instagram Stories that she had dissolved all of her filler in 2022 and now only used Botox injections around the eyes and nose.
Naomie Olindo launched her own fashion business
During her initial run on "Southern Charm," Naomie Olindo decided to cash in on her fame by expanding into the fashion business. In June 2018, she teamed up with fashion buyer Virginia "Ginny" Cox to launch L'ABEYE, an online storefront selling women's clothing and accessories. "I really hadn't ever planned to be in [e-commerce] selling clothing," she told Fits News in 2020, noting the shop started out as a mere hobby. However, seeing it grow, the duo decided to explore its full potential. "We are constantly searching for new brands," Olindo told Mestiza New York. "Go back to brands that are tried and true, and look at markets or through random line sheets."
Given L'ABEYE's early success, Olindo told Fits News they were hoping to get into the manufacturing side of the business as well, but in 2022, she and Cox had a falling out. Cox filed a lawsuit against Olindo in September of that yeaer, claiming that Olindo had lied to her and misappropriated funds. Cox alleged that Olindo told her they were business partners while secretly registering L'ABEYE in her name only. Unfazed, the reality star clapped back through her lawyer. "After being terminated for employee theft and other misconduct, Cox filed this defamatory lawsuit with the intention of extorting money," wrote Olindo's attorney in a statement (via Us Weekly). Despite the drama, Olindo has continued to run the business on her own.
Naomie Olindo moved to NYC for 10 days and learned a difficult lesson
In May 2021, a 28-year-old Naomie Olindo confirmed she was moving to New York City with her then-partner. Olindo and anesthesiologist Metul Shah began dating in early 2018 and so, when the young doctor landed a fellowship at New York's Weill Cornell Medicine in October 2020, the reality star decided to follow her love. "I was totally willing to give up the show for what I thought to be a healthy and loving relationship because that's what I would prioritize over a reality show, obviously," she said in a 2022 episode of the "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast. However, on the day she was waiting for movers to arrive at her Charleston property to transport their belongings across the country, she logged onto Shah's computer and accidentally made a shocking discovery in his iMessage. There, Olindo saw a year's worth of explicit messages and images Shah had exchanged with his ex. Even so, she completed the move, but the relationship was doomed.
Mere weeks after the move, Olindo's agent Paul Desisto revealed the couple had split and she had already returned to Charleston. Simultaneously, Olindo shared a tearjerking post about her breakup, telling fans, "Nothing will be worse than losing my dad, but this is a close second" (via Page Six). Olindo later addressed the breakup on the Season 8 premiere of "Southern Charm," admitting, "The thought of coming back was just depressing" (via Bravo TV). Indeed, the 10-day stint in the Big Apple was a post-breakup nightmare for the "Southern Charm" star.
Naomie learned an important lesson about reality TV fame
Having decided to follow then-boyfriend Metul Shah to New York so he could pursue his medical career, Naomie Olindo left "Southern Charm" after Season 6. However, she soon moved back to Charleston, South Carolina and, as she told the "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast, she knew she wanted back on the series. "The show opens doors for so many opportunities, business-wise and stuff," she mused, noting she wasn't above begging to be put back on air. "Tail tucked between my legs, I was like, 'Hey, can I come back?'" Producers agreed and she returned for Season 8, which aired in 2022. What made her decision easier, she said, was the fact that news of her breakup and Shah's alleged cheating had already made headlines, so she had nothing to hide.
Later, Olindo reflected on both her departure and return from the show, telling Mestiza New York that both were the right decisions at the time. The rollercoaster journey also taught her a valuable lesson about her TV career: "An important takeaway from coming back after a couple years off is how fleeting it all is — this type of 'fame,' if you can even call it that." As she told the fashion brand, it really drove home how vital it is to "keep your morals and your integrity because things like the show come and go, but your character is forever."
Inside Naomie Olindo's turbulent love life
Multiple "Southern Charm" stars have opened up about the strain reality TV puts on relationships. Indeed, Naomie Olindo's love life hasn't exactly been smooth sailing, but she's made the most of the heartbreak by using it as an opportunity to learn. After her 2021 split from Metul Shah, the reality star told the "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast hosts that she had learned to stop rationalizing a partner's hurtful behavior simply to keep the union afloat. "Something I would do differently in a new relationship is I would never give so much to somebody that reciprocated nothing," a 29-year-old Olindo shared.
An equally important lesson is the need for a clean break, and that goes for former romantic and business partners. "Prioritizing no contact and setting a boundary for yourself is the ultimate self-care after a breakup," she told Mestiza New York. It's a sentiment she also shared with People, though she did admit that obtaining closure is also necessary. "Once you discuss everything you need to discuss, there's really no need to revisit that," Olindo explained. "The no-contact rule, I think, is very important."
What's more, it seems Olindo also discovered the value of an outside opinion. In 2025, she began dating Billy Haire after being set up by mutual friends and shared some invaluable dating advice on her Stories. "Listen to your friends, even if you don't want to," she wrote in the caption (via Bravo TV). "They know you better than you think!"