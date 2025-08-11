Southern Charm Star Naomie Olindo's Stunning Transformation

Naomie Olindo was born in Nice, France on August 4, 1993. Her parents, Joel and Carole Olindo, met at a party in the city in 1988 and, despite Carole's initial apprehension, went on to have a storybook romance. The couple doted on their only child but, as Joel's 2019 obituary revealed, Naomi's father also pushed her to excel from a young age. "He taught her how to be strong and independent, loving and gentle, shrewd and clever, but most of all, how to follow in his accomplishing footsteps in business and in family life," the post read.

What's more, Joel showed his young family how to be fearless and embrace adventure. Having always wanted to live in the United States, he applied for the Green Card Lottery, which they won in 2000. Packing two suitcases each, the trio moved to Charleston, South Carolina when Naomi was just 9 years old. "Knowing no one, speaking very broken English, and not knowing the area, the Olindos started their life in America," the in memoriam recalled. Despite the obstacles, Naomi thrived, later telling Mestiza New York, "I have been in love with Charleston ever since and attended grade school through graduate school here." Even so, she's never forgotten her French roots. "Our family was created here," Olindo wrote on an Instagram post during her first trip back to her motherland following Joel's passing. "So much history of ours is in France."