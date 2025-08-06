Francis Ford Coppola Has Put Donald Trump On Blast More Than Once

Francis Ford Coppola was the writer, producer, and director of the film "Megalopolis." He worked on the film for decades, and it finally came out in 2024. As he was discussing the movie at the Cannes Film Festival that year with some of the cast members, Trump's name came up. When asked about the future and his fears for it, Coppola said (via Variety), "Men like Donald Trump are not at the moment in charge, but there is a trend happening in the world ... there is a trend happening towards the more neo-right, even fascist division, which is frightening. Anyone who was alive during World War II saw the horrors that took place, and we don't want a repeat of that."

Jon Voight, who has supported Donald Trump, was in the cast, and Coppola noted they had differences in political opinion. But the two men seemed to agree there was a way for people to work together and make the world better despite differences.

Coppola also brought up Trump, though without saying his name, in September 2024 at the New York Film Festival screening of "Megalopolis." "Megalopolis" is modeled after the fall of Rome and set in a fictional New York, and when asked about the setting and context of his film, Coppola explained it could be a version of the future. "Today, America is Rome. And we're about to go through the same experience, for the same reasons, that Rome lost its republic and ended up with an emperor," he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. This movie is perhaps very prescient to do, a movie about America, because it's going to happen in a few months."