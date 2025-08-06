Pam Bondi Transports Us Back To The '70s In Unflattering Pantsuit & Outdated Belts
Nearly everyone in President Donald Trump's inner circle has worn a questionable outfit or two (or ten), but a recent 'fit Pam Bondi rocked was definitely up there for "Most WTF." The attorney general was present on August 5 for Trump's signing of an executive order that will help prepare managerial tasks for the 2028 Summer Olympics taking place in Los Angeles. In a photo captured right after the signing, Trump handed Bondi the pen, which she gleefully accepted.
For someone who was so excited about an Olympics-related executive order, she sure didn't dress her best for the event. For starters, she appeared to be wearing two belts, which was a choice. Moreover, she followed in Lauren Boebert's footsteps and had a major blazer fashion fail. The garment was ill-fitting — just like Karoline Leavitt and Trump's suits — and looked way too big on her.
Plus, that silky pink top coupled with the white jacket looked like Bondi raided the "Miami Vice" wardrobe. Actor Don Johnson wore something similar on the hit '80s cop TV show, and while it worked for his character, Detective James Crockett, the look missed the mark for Bondi. You were at a political event, not a drug raid, Pam.
Pam Bondi has a bad track record when it comes to her wardrobe
While Attorney General Pam Bondi has a history of wearing inappropriate outfits, her "Miami Vice" cosplay doesn't even make the top five. Compared to the mini skirt and club heels Bondi wore to a 2012 bill signing focused on human trafficking, the white blazer looked like her Sunday school best. To make matters even more cringey, Bondi was sitting next to Rick Scott at that event, who was then the governor of Florida and is now a U.S. senator.
There was also Bondi's unsuitable outfit that had tongues wagging during her confirmation hearing back in January 2025. She rocked a dark pinstripe suit, looking like a stand-in on a 1930s gangster movie. Granted, she does love her stripes, which has made her look like a Tim Burton cosplayer on more than one occasion — or like a barbershop quartet reject.
Maybe one day, Bondi will be able to dress more appropriately for her high-ranking government job, but it looks like her constituents will be stuck staring at ill-fitting white blazers and pinstripes until then.